Park Seo-joon opens up about being a part of MCU: ‘I actually couldn’t believe when Marvel called’

Park Seo-joon, who gained global recognition after he appeared in the Korean film Parasite, is ready for another global adventure, this time with Marvel. The actor has landed a role in The Marvels, sequel to Captain Marvel. In a recent conversation with The Guardian, he revealed that he could not believe his luck when he first found out about it.

“When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it,” he said. Although he did not reveal much about his role, he mentioned that he was a bit nervous at first.

“I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly,” he said.

Park Seo-joon is known for appearing in Fight for My Way, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, The Divine Fury and most recently Itaewon Class.

The actor recently tested positive for Covid-19. However, he has completed his quarantine and has now left for Hungary to shoot for his next film, Dream. On Thursday, his agency released a statement that read, “Park Seo Joon left for Hungary this morning to shoot the movie ‘Dream.’ After being released from quarantine last week, he fully recovered his health, so the filming is unlikely to be disrupted.”