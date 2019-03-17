‘Not my role’ to defend Michael Jackson against abuse claims, says Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson has said she would not be making any comment on the explosive HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, which focuses on longtime accusations of child sex abuse against her father Michael Jackson.

The 20-year-old singer took to Twitter Thursday, saying it was “not my role” to defend the King of Pop.

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. Taj (her cousin) is doing a perfect job on his own. And I support him. But that’s not my role,” Paris tweeted.

“I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That’s me,” she added.

The four-hour, two-part Leaving Neverland, directed by Dan Reed, chronicles allegations of sexual abuse by Jackson made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, when they were minors.

Jackon’s estate and other family members have denied the claims in the documentary.