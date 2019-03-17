Toggle Menu
‘Not my role’ to defend Michael Jackson against abuse claims, says Paris Jacksonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/paris-jackson-not-my-role-to-defend-michael-jackson-against-abuse-claims-5630526/

‘Not my role’ to defend Michael Jackson against abuse claims, says Paris Jackson

HBO documentary Leaving Neverland focuses on longtime accusations of child sex abuse against Paris Jackson's father and King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Paris Jackson Not my role to defend Michael Jackson against abuse claims
Paris Jackson took to Twitter Thursday, saying it was “not my role” to defend the King of Pop. (Photo: Paris Jackson/ Instagram)

Paris Jackson has said she would not be making any comment on the explosive HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, which focuses on longtime accusations of child sex abuse against her father Michael Jackson.

The 20-year-old singer took to Twitter Thursday, saying it was “not my role” to defend the King of Pop.

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. Taj (her cousin) is doing a perfect job on his own. And I support him. But that’s not my role,” Paris tweeted.

“I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That’s me,” she added.

Advertising

The four-hour, two-part Leaving Neverland, directed by Dan Reed, chronicles allegations of sexual abuse by Jackson made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, when they were minors.

Jackon’s estate and other family members have denied the claims in the documentary.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Woody Harrelson was disappointed with True Detective season 2
2 Aamir Khan: Don't have a fascination for Hollywood
3 Dear Comrade teaser: Vijay Deverakonda fights for his love