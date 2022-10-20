Paris Hilton launches fragrance line in Mumbai. See photos

American reality show star and actor Paris Hilton launched her new range of fragrances in Mumbai on Thursday. Paris attended the event in a red Indian outfit and posed for photographers.

Paris Hilton is in Mumbai to launch her fragrance line. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Paris Hilton is in Mumbai to launch her fragrance line. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Paris Hilton has been vocal about her experiences on her reality show Simple Life and the image that followed her since then. In a recent chat with Meghan Markle on her podcast Archetypes, Paris said that the producers wanted her to present the image of a “rich, dumb blonde” and she leaned into that persona outside of the show as well as that was expected out of her.

Paris had also opened up about her experiences at the Provo Canyon School in a 2020 documentary. The school was a residential facility for teenagers who were given brutal punishments. “I almost think that maybe God made me go through this and gave me this special gift so that one day I could be the hero that I needed when I was a little girl and help save these children from having to go through the torture that myself and so many others went through,” she shared on the podcast.