Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Paris Hilton, husband Carter Reum welcome baby boy via surrogacy

The 41-year-old Paris Hilton recently had a baby through surrogacy with her husband Carter Reum. She shared the first photo of her son on Instagram.

Paris HiltonParis Hilton welcomed a baby boy through surrogacy. (Photo: parishilton/Instagram)
What a beginning of 2023 for Paris Hilton! The 41-year-old businesswoman is starting this new year with a new title, yes, you read it right… Hilton is the newest mommy in the town.

According to People magazine, a US-based news outlet, the 41-year-old media personality and businesswoman recently had a baby through surrogacy with her husband Carter Reum. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the new mom tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, Hilton posted a close-up photo of the baby gripping her thumb. “You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Hilton has previously expressed her desire to have a family with Reum. The founder of the Love Rush fragrance revealed to PEOPLE in December that she and Reum started the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak when speaking about their desire to have a child after they wed late last year.

Following more than a year of dating, Hilton and Reum got engaged in February 2021. They later wed in a three-day ceremony in November of that same year. Reum, a native of Chicago and a longtime friend of the Hiltons, is an author, business owner, and the founder of the venture capital firm M13.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 13:19 IST
