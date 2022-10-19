Paris Hilton arrives in Mumbai; greeted by huge crowd. See photos

Socialite and actor Paris Hilton has arrived in Mumbai. Paris was snapped by paparazzi at the airport where she was surrounded by a huge crowd, as she waved and posed for photos. Dressed in a tracksuit and a cap, the actor-socialite kept her airport look simple.

Paris Hilton at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Paris Hilton at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, Paris Hilton featured on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes. Paris opened up about when she starred alongside Nicole Richie on the reality show The Simple Life, producers said they wanted Nicole to be “the troublemaker” and Paris to be “the rich, dumb blonde.” The heiress said she leaned into the character both on the show and in interviews.

Paris also felt that she got “stuck and lost” in the character and that the “lines got blurred” between her off-screen and on-screen life. However, the actor-socialite feels that she has come far from such stereotypes, as she is now an advocate against child abuse, particularly at residential schools. Calling it empowering, she said she has turned her pain into purpose. “I almost think that maybe God made me go through this and gave me this special gift so that one day I could be the hero that I needed when I was a little girl and help save these children from having to go through the torture that myself and so many others went through,” she had said.