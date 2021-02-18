scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest news

Paris Hilton announces engagement with entrepreneur Carter Reum

Paris Hilton announced her engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum in her social media post on Wednesday — the same day as her birthday.

By: AP | Los Angeles |
February 18, 2021 9:57:39 am
Paris HiltonParis Hilton got engaged on her 40th birthday. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Paris Hilton received a special gift for her 40th birthday: an engagement.

Hilton announced her engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum in her social media post on Wednesday — the same day as her birthday. She said on her website that the proposal was everything she had “dreamed of.”

Hilton said she and Reum took a pre-dinner walk on the beach before he dropped to one knee at a cabana with flowers. She said the proposal was followed by a celebration with family and close friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

“There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with,” she said in the post.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Hilton shared a series of photos with her wearing a white dress and crown, while 40-year-old Reum sported an all-white suit.

The couple have been dating since 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shweta Tiwari new look
Shweta Tiwari reveals body transformation: See her new look in 10 photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement