Parasite to release in India on January 31

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which has been nominated for six Oscars including the best picture and best director, is all set to release in India on January 31.

The movie, a dark class satire, emerged as a global sensation since its Palme D’Or win at the Cannes Film Festival last May.

Bong, best known for his films Memories of Murder, Snowpiercer, The Host, Mother and Okja, has also co-written the film with Han Jin Won and the duo is also nominated in the best original screenplay category at Oscars.

The director shot most of the film on a meticulously erected set that served as the upper class Park House in the movie.

Parasite has been on a winning streak ahead of the Oscars, collecting trophies at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes.

It is the also the first South Korean film to get nominated for Best Film and Best Director at the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on February 9.

The film is being released in India by Ashwani Sharma of Impact Films, a leading distributor of foreign language movies in the Indian sub-continent.

“Parasite is the first foreign language film which is being theatrically released in regular shows in 15 Indian cities across different exhibitors and will be the widest release of any foreign language film in India. It is not a film to be watched on laptops or small screens but must be savoured through collective viewing on big screens,” Sharma said in a statement.

The movie revolves around unemployed Kim Ki-taek and his family who by impersonating themselves grab an opportunity to work with the wealthy and affluent Park family. Soon their lives get entangled, with funny and disastrous consequences.

Song Kang-ho, who has worked with Bong in Memories of Murder and The Host, is playing the Kim family patriarch in the movie. The ensemble cast also includes Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park Seo-joon.

