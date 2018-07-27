Paramount to air documentary on Paul Walker

Paul Walker died at the age of 40 on November 30, 2013 in a car accident. Paul Walker died at the age of 40 on November 30, 2013 in a car accident.

American film studio Paramount will air a documentary on late actor Paul Walker, who was best known for The Fast and Furious series of films. He played the role of Brian O’Conner, one of the three main protagonists of the franchise. Walker died at the age of 40 on November 30, 2013 in a car accident.

Universal announced a hiatus in the production of the film. Apart from Furious 7, Paul Walker was also working on Hours and Brick Mansions, both of which were released posthumously. The documentary titled I Am Paul Walker in the network’s “I Am” series will include interviews with Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson and director Rob Cohen, director Wayne Kramer, family members Cody Walker, Caleb Walker, Ashlie Walker, Cheryl Walker, Paul Walker III, Oakley Lehman, Dr. Michael Domeier and manager Matt Luber.

Father. Humanitarian. Friend. Paul Walker’s was a life fully lived, and his legacy of kindness and compassion continues to inspire others. #IAmPaulWalker premieres August 11th at 9/8c on #ParamountNetwork. pic.twitter.com/RwxgmRgeZ7 — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) July 26, 2018

In a tweet, Paramount Networks posted the trailer and wrote, “Father. Humanitarian. Friend. Paul Walker’s was a life fully lived, and his legacy of kindness and compassion continues to inspire others. #IAmPaulWalker premieres August 11th at 9/8c on #ParamountNetwork.” The trailer begins with a young and smiling Paul being recorded by a family member, likely his father Paul Walker III. Then we see his family members being interviewed.

Here is the official synopsis, “Father. Humanitarian. Friend. Paul Walker’s was a life fully lived, and his legacy of kindness and compassion continues to inspire others. I Am Paul Walker premieres August 11th at 9/8c on Paramount Network. The original documentary series “I Am” is an inside look at the lives of extraordinary individuals as told by the people who knew them best.”

