Saturday, April 25, 2020
COVID19

Paramount delays two upcoming Mission Impossible movies amid coronavirus

According to Variety, the two sequels of Mission: Impossible will now hit the theatres on November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: April 25, 2020 4:06:21 pm
tom cruise in mission impossible The release dates of Tom Cruise’s next two Mission: Impossible movies have been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Pictures has pushed the release dates of Tom Cruise’s next two Mission: Impossible movies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Christopher McQuarrie is directing the seventh and eighth instalments of the long-running, which were scheduled to release back-to-back on July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022, respectively.

According to Variety, the two sequels will now hit the theatres on November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022.

In February, the shooting of the seventh film in Italy was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The studio has shuffled the release dates of a number of projects.

Chris Pratt-starrer The Tomorrow World, a post-apocalyptic thriller, will take the July 23, 2021 slot. The studio will release the animated feature Paw Patrolon August 20, 2021.

The reboot of 2000 action adventure movie, Dungeons and Dragons has been pushed back from November 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022.

