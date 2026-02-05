Paramount CEO David Ellison promises ‘no monopoly’ amid bid for Warner Bros; Donald Trump vows to stay out of deal

The whole of Hollywood has been holding its breath ever since Paramount put in a hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery. The other big dog in the fight is Netflix, who are also trying to acquire the vast library of content owned by WB. The obvious concern with any of these is how the illusion of choice will get even worse. To put some minds at ease or strengthen his company’s position, Paramount CEO David Ellison has voiced his intentions in an open letter to the creative community.

WB going to Paramount will also mean that the news outlet CNN would come under the control of basically the opposite camp. It’s not exactly democratically healthy for multiple nationwide news corporations to be owned by the same person. Everyone fears that Paramount will monopolise news, movies and more, but David has promised that he wishes to do no such thing.