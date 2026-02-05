Paramount CEO David Ellison promises ‘no monopoly’ amid bid for Warner Bros; Donald Trump vows to stay out of deal

Paramount is currently in a bidding war with Netflix, as both are trying to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery and their vast library of content.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 06:56 PM IST
Paramount CEO David EllisonParamount CEO David Ellison tries to strengthen bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.
Make us preferred source on Google

The whole of Hollywood has been holding its breath ever since Paramount put in a hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery. The other big dog in the fight is Netflix, who are also trying to acquire the vast library of content owned by WB. The obvious concern with any of these is how the illusion of choice will get even worse. To put some minds at ease or strengthen his company’s position, Paramount CEO David Ellison has voiced his intentions in an open letter to the creative community.

WB going to Paramount will also mean that the news outlet CNN would come under the control of basically the opposite camp. It’s not exactly democratically healthy for multiple nationwide news corporations to be owned by the same person. Everyone fears that Paramount will monopolise news, movies and more, but David has promised that he wishes to do no such thing.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump berates female reporter; Stephen Colbert slams him for being ‘disgusting’ and ‘misogynistic’

He wrote in the letter that the audience is better served by “greater choice – not less – and by a marketplace that encourages the full spectrum of filmmaking, content creation, and theatrical exhibition, not one that eliminates meaningful competition by creating a monopolistic or dominant entity.” David has also committed to 30 theatrical releases each year, while ensuring that the market retains its competitive nature.

David Ellison has made several other commitments regarding the deal, such as the theatre-to-OTT window and HBO’s independent functioning. The letter is to increase his chances to win the bidding war, as Netflix has already sweetened the deal by moving to an all-cash offer. On the other hand, David has his father, Larry Ellison, and several sovereign wealth funds from places like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi backing him.

Donald Trump’s connection to Paramount

US president Donald Trump and Oracle founder Larry Ellison have long been associated with each other. Just a few months ago reports came that Trump was leaning on his friend so that he could get his son David to make Rush Hour 4 with Brett Ratner. Even if Rush Hour 4 doesn’t happen, Ratner got the chance to helm the Melania Trump documentary. This close association with Paramount has made people question Trump’s potential involvement in the deal.

The president has spoken up now and clarified to NBC News that he “hasn’t been involved.” This is the complete opposite of what he said in December, after Paramount offered $83 billion to Warner Bros. Now he is saying that he has been contacted by both sides. “I guess I’m considered to be a very strong president. I’ve been called by both sides. It’s the two sides, but I’ve decided I shouldn’t be involved. The Justice Department will handle it.”

Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Suniel shetty
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
AP Dhillon laughs off 40 mobile phones being stolen at his Delhi concert
AP Dhillon laughs off mass phone theft at his Delhi concert on Kapil Sharma's show
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Modi says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said.
It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Noida jucie stall
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
OpenAI-Anthropic
OpenAI, Anthropic trade barbs over ads amid scrutiny of AI business models
Must Read
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
OpenAI, Anthropic trade barbs over ads amid scrutiny of AI business models
OpenAI-Anthropic
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Philips Air Purifier
YouTube scales auto-dubbing to 27 languages with expressive speech, lip-sync tools
A new feature of the preferred language option lets viewers choose whether to watch a video in its original version or a dubbed version. (Image: Google)
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement