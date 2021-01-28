scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Must Read

Pamela Anderson gets married to bodyguard Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson reportedly fell in love with Dan Hayhurst during the lockdown.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 28, 2021 1:04:05 pm
Pamela AndersonThis is Pamela Anderson's fifth marriage. (Photo: Pamela Anderson/Instagram)

Actor Pamela Anderson has married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony, according to Daily Mail. This is her fifth marriage.

She reportedly fell in love with Dan during the lockdown.

Pamela Anderson told the publication, “I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”

She added, “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Pamela Anderson was previously married to Rick Salomon twice, in 2017 and 2014. Earlier she was married to Tommy Lee and Kid Rock.

Anderson is best known for starring in Baywatch. She also appeared in Bigg Boss season 4 in 2010.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma roka ceremony
Inside Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s roka ceremony

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement