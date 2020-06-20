Palm Springs trailer: Andy Samberg starrer is a rom-com with a twist

Palm Springs will premiere on Hulu on July 10. (Photo: Neon/Hulu) Palm Springs will premiere on Hulu on July 10. (Photo: Neon/Hulu)

The trailer of Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti starrer romantic comedy Palm Springs is out. The film is written by Andy Siara and directed by Max Barbakow.

The film has Samberg and Miloti’s characters stuck in a time loop in which they are doomed to live the same day all over again. Time loop as a plot device has been used several times in movies and TV shows, notably in Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day, Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow, horror movie Happy Death Day among others.

Here, the purpose is just to let the characters live each day as though it were last. Well, it really is in a way, but you get the point.

The film looks like a total blast. Apart from the comedy quotient that Samberg appears to bring in effortlessly, the film also deals with the conundrums that arise in this situation. Sure, the days are great and enjoyable and in a scenic location. The people are lovely too, but isn’t it, as Miloti’s character asks, a little pointless? If every day is just the same, how can there be meaning in life?

JK Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher also star in the film. Palm Springs will premiere on Hulu on July 10.

