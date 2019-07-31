Pallavi Sharda to star in Tom and Jerry film

Toggle Menu
The Warner Bros' film also stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost among others and is scheduled to release on April 16, 2021.

Pallavi Sharda in Tom and Jerry film
Pallavi Sharda joins Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney and Jordan Bolger in Warner Bros’ Tom and Jerry film. (Photo: Pallavi Sharda/Instagram)

Indian actor Pallavi Sharda has boarded the cast of live-action/animated hybrid film adaptation of classic cartoon series Tom and Jerry.

Sharda, who was born in Perth, Australia, has featured in many Bollywood films, most notably opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Besharam and Ayushmann Khurrana in Hawaizaada.

She joins the film’s cast alongside the likes of Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney and Jordan Bolger.

Actors Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena and Colin Jost are playing the leads in the film, which will be directed by Tim Story, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project, which hails from Warner Bros stable, will see the animated versions of Tom Cat and Jerry Mouse. They will remain silent, just as they did in the original cartoon.

Moretz will portray Kayla, a new employee at a posh hotel where Jerry takes up residence. She hires Tom, a struggling alley cat, to get rid of Jerry but the pair soon work together to get rid of Kayla’s evil boss, Terrance, to be played by Pena.

Chris DeFaria will serve as a producer with Story and Adam Goodman as executive producers. The film has a release date of April 16, 2021.

