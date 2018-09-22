Padma Lakshmi: I was seven the first time I was sexually assaulted

Padma Lakshmi recently shared her story of sexual assault on Twitter Padma Lakshmi recently shared her story of sexual assault on Twitter

Actor-model Padma Lakshmi is the latest among many celebrities to share the story of her sexual assault. Padma Lakshmi took to Twitter to share why she didn’t report about the harassment at the time of abuse.

“I was 7 the first time I was sexually assaulted. He was a relative of my mom’s second husband. I told my folks and they sent me away. The second time I was 16 years old and a virgin. He was my boyfriend. “Date rape” wasn’t discussed in the 80’s. I was horrified and ashamed. The third time I was assaulted I was 23. I thought that no one would believe me, because no one wanted to stand up to him. I had seen the way Anita Hill was treated when she came forward. #WhyIDidntReport,” her tweet thread read.

I was 7 the first time I was sexually assaulted. He was a relative of my mom’s second husband. I told my folks and they sent me away. #WhyIDidntReport — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 21, 2018

The second time I was 16 years old and a virgin. He was my boyfriend. “Date rape” wasn’t discussed in the 80’s. I was horrified and ashamed. #WhyIDidntReport — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 21, 2018

The third time I was assaulted I was 23. I thought that no one would believe me, because no one wanted to stand up to him. I had seen the way Anita Hill was treated when she came forward. #WhyIDidntReport — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 21, 2018

Lakshmi further said that survivors tend to blame themselves for the assault and tweeted another post which read, “To people saying ‘Why didn’t he/she report it?’ When something so evil happens to you it takes a long time to process it. In our victim-blaming culture, it takes incredible courage to come forward. The victim is treated like the perpetrator.”

To people saying “Why didn’t he/she report it?” When something so evil happens to you it takes a long time to process it. In our victim-blaming culture it takes incredible courage to come forward. The victim is treated like the perpetrator. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 22, 2018

Actors like Ashley Judd and Lili Reinhart shared their side of the stories as well. The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport took over Twitter on Friday following American president Donald Trump’s tweet questioning why Christine Ford didn’t report the story of abuse against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh immediately.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd