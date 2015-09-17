Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
‘Pacific Rim’ sequel delayed indefinitely?

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: September 17, 2015 11:53:11 am
The sequel to 2013 sci-fi film “Pacific Rim” has reportedly been put on an indefinitely hold by Legendary Pictures.

In June 2014, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro announced “Pacific Rim 2” with Universal scheduling the release for April 7, 2017. The studio later pushed the release date to Aug 4, 2017.

Del Toro, 50, was planning to start shooting of the film in November, but Legendary Pictures has decided to put the project on the back burner for now, said The Hollywood Reporter.

Neither Legendary nor Universal, who was supposed to release the movie, has commented on the report yet.

“Pacific Rim” starred Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day and Robert Kazinsky.

