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‘Owen Cooper would be awesome’: Tom Holland backs Adolescence star as next Spider-Man
Tom Holland said he would personally like to mentor the next generation of Spider-Man after he eventually steps away from the character.
As Tom Holland gears up for a packed summer with back-to-back releases, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actor has revealed who he believes could be the next generation’s Spider-Man once he eventually steps away from the iconic superhero role, previously portrayed by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
‘Owen Cooper would be awesome’
In an interview with Esquire UK, Tom Holland named rising star Owen Cooper as a strong contender for the role. “Owen Cooper would be awesome. Obviously, he’s super-talented and the talk of the town right now,” he said. Holland was referring to Own Cooper, who shot to fame with his performance in the Netflix miniseries Adolescence. The young actor has since earned widespread acclaim, receiving recognition at major awards including the BAFTA TV Awards, Golden Globe Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards.
The actor also expressed a desire to mentor the next Spider-Man, much like Robert Downey Jr. did for him during his early years in the Marvel franchise. “I would like to be involved in the development of the character after I’m done, but it’s pretty tough to get a producing credit on future movies. In the way that Robert Downey was such a mentor for me in my first three movies, I would love to be that person for whoever is next.”
Also Read | Why Steven Spielberg left Harry Potter 1 after casting Dumbledore, Hagrid, McGonagall
Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens advance bookings
Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has opened advance bookings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day across India. The film is scheduled to release on July 30, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Tickets are available across premium large-format screens, including PLF, Big Pix, ScreenX, ICE, 4DX and MX4D, in both 2D and 3D formats.
Speaking about the advance bookings, Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) for India, said, “Spider-Man holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, and every new chapter becomes a shared celebration for fans across generations. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we wanted to match that excitement by delivering the most immersive theatrical experience possible, while giving audiences the opportunity to secure their tickets early and experience the action, emotion, and spectacle of the film across premium large format screens.”
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink.
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