‘Owen Cooper would be awesome’: Tom Holland backs Adolescence star as next Spider-Man

As Tom Holland gears up for a packed summer with back-to-back releases, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actor has revealed who he believes could be the next generation’s Spider-Man once he eventually steps away from the iconic superhero role, previously portrayed by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

‘Owen Cooper would be awesome’

In an interview with Esquire UK, Tom Holland named rising star Owen Cooper as a strong contender for the role. “Owen Cooper would be awesome. Obviously, he’s super-talented and the talk of the town right now,” he said. Holland was referring to Own Cooper, who shot to fame with his performance in the Netflix miniseries Adolescence. The young actor has since earned widespread acclaim, receiving recognition at major awards including the BAFTA TV Awards, Golden Globe Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards.