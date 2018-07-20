Overlord trailer: World War II meets zombie apocalypse

Overlord trailer: The JJ Abrams-produced movie is a war drama with a supernatural twist Overlord trailer: The JJ Abrams-produced movie is a war drama with a supernatural twist

There is a lot going on in the two-and-a-half-minute long trailer of Overlord. The trailer opens with a shot of a number of fighter planes in the air, and you immediately sense that something terrible is going to happen here. The camera then cuts to Jovan Adepo’s character, he stays silent but we hear a voice telling us, “Three months ago, I was cutting grass in my front lawn, a mailman shows up with a letter from the army, now I’m here.” The camera then goes wide and we see that a nervous Adepo is seated in a fighter plane along with other people.

The stage is set for a war movie. There is some tense build-up, scared faces and an ominous background music. But there is also a twist. Overlord is not just another World War II movie. It’s a World War II movie with zombies. Yes, you read that right. The US army drops into a village, planning to invade it, what they were not expecting was that they would be outnumbered. By a herd of zombie-like creatures.

Watch the trailer of Overlord here:

Overlord stars Jovan Adepo, Jacob Anderson, Pilou Asbæk, Iain De Caestecker and John Magaro in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Julius Avery, who had previously helmed the 2014 crime drama Son of a Gun, which had starred Scottish actor Ewan McGregor in the lead.

Overlord has been produced by J. J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber with a screenplay by Billy Ray and Mark L Smith. The music of Overlord, which sounds gritty and has the potential to be a solid earworm, has been given by Australian singer, songwriter Jed Kurzel. Kurzel has previously scored music for films such as Dead Europe, Son of a Gun, Macbeth, Assasin’s creed and Alien: Covenant.

Overlord will release on November 9, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd