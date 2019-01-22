Oscar nominations 2019: Interesting facts about this year’s nominees

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday. Alfonso Cuarón’s black and white drama, Roma, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ period drama The Favourite jointly lead the nominations this year with 10 nods each. The 91st Oscars will be held on February 24 at Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

Here are a few interesting facts about the Oscars 2019 nominees:

Roma is the first Netflix film to earn Best Picture Oscar

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma has had a great run this awards season. Now, it has become the first ever Netflix film to score a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Roma also leads in the total number of nominations alongside The Favourite with ten nominations.

Black Panther is the first superhero movie to be nominated in Best Picture category

Many felt Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight was robbed in 2009 when it was not nominated in the Best Picture category. The Academy was excoriated for overlooking the superhero genre, and it had to expand the category to include more than five nominees. Now, the hugely successful Marvel film Black Panther has managed to break the ice to earn the sought-after nomination. It has also received six other nominations.

Spike Lee scores his first Best Director nomination

Spike Lee on Tuesday received his first nomination in the Best Director category for his Ku Klux Klan comedy-drama BlacKkKlansman. Lee has previously been nominated in the Best Original Screenplay and Best Documentary Feature categories.

Lady Gaga becomes the second person in Oscars’ history to be nominated in the Acting and Best Song category

Lady Gaga scored two nominations this year – one in Best Actress category (A Star is Born) and the other in Best Song category for Shallow. She is only the second person to do so. Interestingly, Mary J Blige is the first person to get this honour, and she did that just last year.

Roma actor Yalitza Aparicio is the second Mexican actor to score the Best Actress Oscar nomination

Yalitza Aparicio, who starred in Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, has become the second Mexican actor after Salma Hayek (for Frida) to be nominated in the Best Actress category.