Oscar’s first tie in 14 years has an Indian connect; winner Two People Exchanging Saliva co-directed by Franco-Indian Alexandre Singh

Set in a dystopian world, where kissing is considered a crime that is punishable by death, ‘Two People Exchanging Saliva’ directed by Franco-Indian Alexandre Singh with Natalie Musteata shared the Oscar with The Singers for Best Live-Action Short Film in a tie-up. The 36-minute ‘Two People Exchanging Saliva’, which is narrated by Vicky Krieps, is also written by Singh and Musteata.

Two People Exchanging Saliva, which is available for streaming on The New Yorker’s YouTube channel, had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in 2024. The black-and-white film follows Angine, an unhappy woman, who shops compulsively in a department store. There, she becomes fascinated by a salesgirl, and despite the prohibition of kissing, the two become close.

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Flexing some gold backstage with the Best Live Action short-winning team from THE SINGERS. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/W7NMWsH9dU — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

Accepting the award, Singh thanked the Academy for “rewarding a French film made by a Franco-Indian Brit, a Romanian-American, an Argentinian, an Italian”. Commenting on the “world that is dark and absurd and ridiculous and horrifying,” he said: “That is why we make films. Because we believe that art can change people’s souls. Maybe it takes 10 years’ time, but we can change society through art, through creativity, through theater and ballet. And also cinema.”

The short film, which was to be filmed at the French luxury department store Galeries Lafayette, was initially developed based on the idea that instead of paying for goods with cash, the shopper would be the recipient of a slap in the face. The artists-turned-filmmakers subsequently added another layer inspired by the women’s movement in Iran. Musteata was quoted (on filmmakermagazine.com) saying: “So many civil liberties are being taken away from us on a daily basis, so I suggested this other rule, which is that people are not allowed to kiss.”

His and hers Oscars! Congrats to the team behind Best Live Action Short winner TWO PEOPLE EXCHANGING SALIVA. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dFP7XcEyyR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

Singh is an internationally renowned visual artist, who was born in Bordeaux, France, to Indian and French parents. He was brought up in Manchester, UK. As an artist he has been pursuing diverse practices such as writing, collage, installation and performance. His work is represented in numerous private and public collections, including the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York; and the Centre national des arts plastiques, Paris.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sam Davis (which is currently streaming on Netflix), The Singers is a genre-bending film adaptation of a 19th-century short story written by Ivan Turgenev, in which a lowly pub full of downtrodden men connect unexpectedly through an impromptu sing-off. With a cast of first-time actors from the unlikeliest corners of TikTok and YouTube, The Singers is a celebration of diamonds in the rough and a testament to the power of vulnerability through art.