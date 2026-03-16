Oscar’s first tie in 14 years has an Indian connect; winner Two People Exchanging Saliva co-directed by Franco-Indian Alexandre Singh

Set in a dystopian world, where kissing is considered a crime that is punishable by death, ‘Two People Exchanging Saliva’ directed by Franco-Indian Alexandre Singh with Natalie Musteata shared the Oscarwith The Singers for Best Live-Action Short Film in a tie-up. The 36-minute ‘Two People Exchanging Saliva’, which is narrated by Vicky Krieps, is also written by Singh and Musteata.
Two People Exchanging Saliva, which is available for streaming on The New Yorker’s YouTube channel, had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in 2024. The black-and-white film follows Angine, an unhappy woman, who shops compulsively in a department store. There, she becomes fascinated by a salesgirl, and despite the prohibition of kissing, the two become close.
Accepting the award, Singh thanked the Academy for “rewarding a French film made by a Franco-Indian Brit, a Romanian-American, an Argentinian, an Italian”. Commenting on the “world that is dark and absurd and ridiculous and horrifying,” he said: “That is why we make films. Because we believe that art can change people’s souls. Maybe it takes 10 years’ time, but we can change society through art, through creativity, through theater and ballet. And also cinema.”
The short film, which was to be filmed at the French luxury department store Galeries Lafayette, was initially developed based on the idea that instead of paying for goods with cash, the shopper would be the recipient of a slap in the face. The artists-turned-filmmakers subsequently added another layer inspired by the women’s movement in Iran. Musteata was quoted (on filmmakermagazine.com) saying: “So many civil liberties are being taken away from us on a daily basis, so I suggested this other rule, which is that people are not allowed to kiss.”
Singh is an internationally renowned visual artist, who was born in Bordeaux, France, to Indian and French parents. He was brought up in Manchester, UK. As an artist he has been pursuing diverse practices such as writing, collage, installation and performance. His work is represented in numerous private and public collections, including the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York; and the Centre national des arts plastiques, Paris.
Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sam Davis (which is currently streaming on Netflix), The Singers is a genre-bending film adaptation of a 19th-century short story written by Ivan Turgenev, in which a lowly pub full of downtrodden men connect unexpectedly through an impromptu sing-off. With a cast of first-time actors from the unlikeliest corners of TikTok and YouTube, The Singers is a celebration of diamonds in the rough and a testament to the power of vulnerability through art.
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More