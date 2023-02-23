scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Oscars adds ‘crisis team’ to 2023 show after Will Smith-Chris Rock ‘slapgate’

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars while the latter was presenting the best documentary feature category. Rock made a controversial joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, which she shaved following an alopecia diagnosis.

Will Smith Chris Rock Oscar slapWill Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, the organisers have a new “crisis team” in place. The creation of the crisis team is a response to the 2022 Oscars, where Will Smith infamously walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock. Academy president Janet Yang previously said the group’s response to the incident was not swift enough, Variety reported.

Speaking to Time magazine, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences chief Kramer said, “We have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place. We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen.”

Also Read |Oscars 2023: Full list of nominees, India scores 3 nominations

He added, “Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars. But these crisis plans — the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place — allow us to say, ‘This is the group that we have to gather very quickly. This is how we all come together. This is the spokesperson. This will be the statement.’ And obviously, depending on the specifics of the crisis, and let’s hope something doesn’t happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify.”

Smith slapped Rock at the 2022 Oscars while the latter was presenting the best documentary feature category. Rock made a controversial joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved following an alopecia diagnosis. After the slap, Smith returned to his seat and repeatedly screamed at Rock.

Also Read
The Pope’s Exorcist
The Pope's Exorcist trailer: Russell Crowe, the chief exorcist of Vatican...
RRR
'RRR seemed cruel': Lego Movie director questions 'dangerous' politics of...
Raquel Welch
Hollywood sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82
Dwayne Johnson, vin diesel
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel feud: Here's a short history
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Academy, which would take flak over its perceived lack of immediate action, issued a statement later that night saying it “does not condone violence in any form,” and Smith apologised the next day. Smith even resigned from the Academy.

Oscars 2023 is scheduled to take place on March 12.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 10:30 IST
Next Story

Ukraine joins growing list of countries boycotting women’s boxing World Championship in Delhi

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close