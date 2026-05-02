Oscars 2027: India’s traditional selection process for Academy Awards might get disrupted by new rules

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has introduced a series of rule updates across multiple categories, reaffirming the importance of human authorship while stopping short of banning the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. Among the more consequential changes are those affecting the Best International Feature Film category, long regarded as one of the most contentious sections of the Oscars.

Under the revised framework, eligibility has been expanded to include films that have won top awards at major international film festivals such as Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Toronto, Busan, and Sundance. This marks a significant shift away from the traditional model, where countries submit a single official entry through national selection committees.

In practical terms, this means that a film no longer depends solely on being chosen by a country to qualify for consideration. Instead, recognition at a major festival could itself secure eligibility. For instance, recent Cannes prize-winners would now fall within the Academy’s expanded criteria, potentially allowing them to be considered even if they were not selected as official national submissions.

What do the new Academy rules mean for India’s Oscar prospects?

This development has immediate implications for countries like India, where the selection process for Oscar submissions has frequently sparked debate. Over the years, critics and filmmakers alike have questioned the decisions of the Film Federation of India (FFI), which is responsible for choosing the country’s official entry.

One prominent example is Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, which won the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2024 and was widely expected by many observers to represent India at the Academy Awards. Instead, the FFI selected Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies as the official entry. The film ultimately failed to advance to the shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category, reigniting criticism over the selection process. Under the new Academy rules, however, Kapadia’s film would have had a separate pathway to eligibility through its festival recognition, independent of national submission.

Similar debates have surfaced in the past. In 2013, Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox, which received international acclaim and won the Critics’ Week Viewers’ Choice Award at Cannes, was overlooked in favour of The Good Road as India’s official submission. The decision drew significant backlash, with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap publicly criticising the selection process and questioning the committee’s understanding of globally competitive cinema.

In 2013, a major controversy unfolded when The Lunchbox was not selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars. In 2013, a major controversy unfolded when The Lunchbox was not selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars.

Such instances are part of a longer history of disagreement between India’s film community and its Oscar selection committee. Films such as Gully Boy, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, and Barfi have also faced criticism for being chosen over other contenders that many believed had stronger international appeal, despite none of the selected films advancing to the final nomination stage in their respective years.

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India at the Oscars

India’s relationship with the Academy Awards has nevertheless seen notable achievements. Academy Awards recognition has included major milestones such as “Naatu Naatu” from RRR winning Best Original Song, as well as documentary successes like The Elephant Whisperers, which won Best Documentary Short Film. Filmmaker Satyajit Ray also received an honorary Oscar, while costume designer Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian Academy Award winner for her work on Gandhi.

Last year, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound made it to the shortlist but ultimately did not secure a final nomination. Historically, only a small number of Indian films have reached the final nomination stage in the Best International Feature Film category, including Mother India, Lagaan, and Salaam Bombay.