Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Sinners, One Battle After Another lock horns one last time; Frankenstein bags two awards

Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Sinners (R) clinched 16 nominations this time, while One Battle After Another follows closely behind with 13. (Credit: IMDb)

Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Amid the ongoing attacks by the US and Israel on Iran and escalating geopolitical turmoil, the 98th Academy Awards ceremony is currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While director Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which made history by receiving the most nominations (16) for a film ever, is leading the pack this time, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another follows closely behind with 13 nods.

The battle for Best Picture is between Sinners, One Battle After Another, Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and Train Dreams, while Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Chloé Zhao (Hamnet), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), and Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) are in the fray for the Academy Award for Best Director.

Story continues below this ad In the Best Actor category, Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) are competing for the trophy. Meanwhile, the Best Actress category features stiff competition between Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), and Emma Stone (Bugonia). Oscars 2026 Live Streaming | Date, Time, How to Watch 98th Academy Awards Ceremony Live Although India doesn’t have anything significant to look forward to at the Oscars 2026, particularly after director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound (2025) failed to secure a spot in the final five in the Best International Feature Film category, the country will nonetheless have representation. While actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the presenters, Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir has earned two nominations: Best Documentary Feature Film (The Perfect Neighbor) and Best Documentary Short Film (The Devil Is Busy). With television host and comedian Conan O’Brien returning as host for the second year in a row, this year’s Academy Awards ceremony is expected to live up to its sobriquet of “Hollywood’s biggest night,” thus bringing the ongoing film awards season to a close. The ceremony is currently progressing amid heightened security. The main ceremony began at 4.30 am IST on Monday, March 16 (7 pm EDT on March 15). Fans can catch the Oscars 2026 live on JioHotstar. The ceremony is being broadcast on television on Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity as well. Live Updates Mar 16, 2026 05:35 AM IST Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Cassandra Kulukundis wins first-ever Best Casting award The 98th Academy Awards ceremony introduced a new category, Achievement in Casting, taking the total to 24. One Battle After Another's Cassandra Kulukundis became the first person to win an Academy Award for Achievement in Casting, thus making history. Mar 16, 2026 05:23 AM IST Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Frankenstein wins back-to-back Director Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein began its journey to success at the 2026 Oscars, with Kate Hawley winning the Academy Award for Best Costume Design. The Gothic science fiction drama also won the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey). Frankenstein entered the race with a total of nine nominations. Interestingly, the awards were presented by Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway and media executive Anna Wintour, whose life inspired the former's widely acclaimed comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada (2006). Mar 16, 2026 05:15 AM IST Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra looks resplendent in white gown Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra arrived for the 98th Academy Awards ceremony with her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas. She is one of the presenters. The actor looked resplendent in a strapless white Dior dress. It had draped detailing, a leg slit and a feathered trim. She accessorised with a statement diamond necklace and black heeled pumps. Read More Mar 16, 2026 05:07 AM IST Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: The Girl Who Cried Pearls named Best Animated Short Film Directors Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski's The Girl Who Cried Pearls has won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. "We are celebrating people, not AI," actor Will Arnett said before presenting the award, along with Channing Tatum. Mar 16, 2026 05:04 AM IST Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: KPop Demon Hunters wins Best Animated Feature Film In the Best Animated Feature Film category, the American musical urban fantasy KPop Demon Hunters, helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, emerged as the winner. Actors Will Arnett and Channing Tatum presented the award. In her acceptance speech, Maggie Kang dedicated the award to Korea and Koreans everywhere. Mar 16, 2026 04:57 AM IST Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Conan reacts to Timothée Chalamet's 'ballet and opera' row During his opening monologue, host Conan O'Brien humorously addressed the controversy over Timothée Chalamet's recent "no one cares about ballet and opera" comment. "Security is tight tonight. I'm told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities. They're just mad you left out jazz," Conan said, as the camera cut to show Timothée Chalamet chuckling over the comment. He arrived for the ceremony with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. Mar 16, 2026 04:52 AM IST Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Amy Madigan named Best Supporting Actress In the first win of the night, Amy Madigan bagged the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in director Zach Cregger's supernatural mystery horror film Weapons. Actor Zoe Saldana, who won the award last year for her performance in Emilia Pérez, announced the winner. Mar 16, 2026 04:51 AM IST Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Host Conan O'Brien takes dig at Donald Trump The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is currently underway, with host Conan O'Brien delivering his opening monologue, kicking off Hollywood's biggest night. It is being watched by over a billion people, he said on the occasion. During the monologue, he took a veiled dig at US President Donald Trump and his alleged connection to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mar 16, 2026 04:30 AM IST Good morning, dear readers! Welcome to SCREEN. And yes, it's time for this year's "Hollywood's biggest night" as the 98th edition of the Academy Awards is currently underway, with television host and comedian Conan O'Brien returning as host for the second year in a row. While director Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which made history by receiving the most nominations (16) for a film ever, is leading the pack this time, Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another follows closely behind with 13 nods. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates from the Oscars 2026 ceremony.

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