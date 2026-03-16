Oscars 2026 Winners List (Updating Live): Cassandra Kulukundis wins first-ever Best Casting Oscar; Amy Madigan takes Best Supporting Actress

Oscars 2026 Winners List: Check the full list of 98th Academy Awards winners including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Picture and all major category winners from the Oscars 2026 ceremony.

By: Entertainment Desk
7 min readUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 05:39 AM IST
Oscars 2026 Winners List: Check the full list of 98th Academy Awards winners including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Picture and all major category winners from the Oscars 2026 ceremony.Oscars 2026 Winners List: Sinners entered this year's ceremony with a record 16 nominations, while One Battle After Another followed closely behind with 13 nods. (Credit: IMDb)
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Oscars 2026 Winners List: The 98th Academy Awards ceremony are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today (Monday, March 16 as per IST), with Conan O’Brien returning to host for the second consecutive year. The ceremony is being held amid heightened security due to the ongoing attacks by the US and Israel on Iran and escalating political tensions across the globe.

With Sinners and One Battle After Another being the hot favourites at the Oscars — while the Ryan Coogler film broke the record for most nominations with 16, Paul Thomas Anderson’s directorial received 13 nods — all eyes are on who will lift the most number of trophies. Priyanka Chopra is to present along with last year’s winners Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez). Chris Evans, Will Arnett, Chase Infiniti, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore, and Kumail Nanjiani are also among the long list of presenters.

ALSO READ | Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Sinners, One Battle After Another lock horns one last time; Timothée Chalamet, Michael B Jordan vie for top honours

Here is the list of Oscars 2026 winners:

Best Casting:

One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis

Hamnet – Nina Gold

Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti

The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues

Sinners – Francine Maisler

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Ciona Furey

Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffinand Bjorn Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best Costume Design:

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L Scott

Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners – Ruth E Carter

Best Animated Short Film:

The Girl Who Cried Pearls – Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski

Butterfly – Florence Miaille and Ron Dyens

Forevergreen – Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

Retirement Plan – John Kelly and Andrew Freedman

The Three Sisters – Konstantin Bronzit

Best Animated Feature Film:

Kpop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle LM Wong

Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, and Natalie Portman

Elio – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Mary Alice Drumm

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Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-cho Han, Nidia Santiago, and Henri Magalon

Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

 

Best Picture:

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director:

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Actor:

Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo Di Caprio – One Battle After Another

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Best Actress:

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor:

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Bugonia – Screenplay by Will Tracy

Frankenstein – Written for the Screen by Guillermo Del Toro

Hamnet – Screenplay by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’farrell

One Battle After Another – Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams – Screenplay by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best Original Screenplay:

Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

It Was Just an Accident- Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

Best Cinematography:

Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman

Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

Best Short Film (Live Action):

Butcher’s Stain – Meyer Levinson-blount and Oron Caspi

A Friend of Dorothy – Lee Knight and James Dean

Jane Austen’s Period Drama – Julia Aks and Steve Pinder

The Singers – Sam A Davis and Jack Piatt

Two People Exchanging Saliva – Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata

Best Original Score:

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Best Original Song:

Dear Me From Diane Warren: Relentless – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

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Golden From Kpop Demon Hunters – Music and Lyric by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

I Lied to You From Sinners – Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

Sweet Dreams of Joy From Viva Verdi! – Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike

Train Dreams From Train Dreams – Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Lyric by Nick Cave

Best Sound:

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F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo, and Juan Peralta

Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, and Brad Zoern

One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio, and Tony Villaflor

Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor, and Steve Boeddeker

Sirât – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas, and Yasmina Praderas

Best Documentary Feature:

The Alabama Solution – Andrew Jarecki Andcharlotte Kaufman

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Come See Me in the Good Light – Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen

Cutting Through Rocks – Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni

Mr Nobody Against Putin – David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber and Alžběta Karásková

The Perfect Neighbor – Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee

Best Documentary Short Subject:

All the Empty Rooms – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud – Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo

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Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” – Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins

The Devil is Busy – Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir

Perfectly a Strangeness – Alison Mcalpine

Best Film Editing:

F1 – Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners – Michael P Shawver

Best International Feature Film:

The Secret Agent – Brazil

It Was Just an Accident – France

Sentimental Value – Norway

Sirât – Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunisia

Best Production Design:

Frankenstein – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Hamnet – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

Marty Supreme – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

One Battle After Another – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Sinners – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne

Best Visual Effects:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

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F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson

Jurassic World Rebirth – David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould

The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K Mclaughlin

Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean

 

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