Oscars 2026 Winners List (Updating Live): Cassandra Kulukundis wins first-ever Best Casting Oscar; Amy Madigan takes Best Supporting Actress

Oscars 2026 Winners List: Sinners entered this year's ceremony with a record 16 nominations, while One Battle After Another followed closely behind with 13 nods. (Credit: IMDb)

Oscars 2026 Winners List: The 98th Academy Awards ceremony are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today (Monday, March 16 as per IST), with Conan O’Brien returning to host for the second consecutive year. The ceremony is being held amid heightened security due to the ongoing attacks by the US and Israel on Iran and escalating political tensions across the globe.

With Sinners and One Battle After Another being the hot favourites at the Oscars — while the Ryan Coogler film broke the record for most nominations with 16, Paul Thomas Anderson’s directorial received 13 nods — all eyes are on who will lift the most number of trophies. Priyanka Chopra is to present along with last year’s winners Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez). Chris Evans, Will Arnett, Chase Infiniti, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore, and Kumail Nanjiani are also among the long list of presenters.