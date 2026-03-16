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Oscars 2026 Winners List (Updating Live): Cassandra Kulukundis wins first-ever Best Casting Oscar; Amy Madigan takes Best Supporting Actress
Oscars 2026 Winners List: Check the full list of 98th Academy Awards winners including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Picture and all major category winners from the Oscars 2026 ceremony.
Oscars 2026 Winners List: The 98th Academy Awards ceremony are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today (Monday, March 16 as per IST), with Conan O’Brien returning to host for the second consecutive year. The ceremony is being held amid heightened security due to the ongoing attacks by the US and Israel on Iran and escalating political tensions across the globe.
With Sinners and One Battle After Another being the hot favourites at the Oscars — while the Ryan Coogler film broke the record for most nominations with 16, Paul Thomas Anderson’s directorial received 13 nods — all eyes are on who will lift the most number of trophies. Priyanka Chopra is to present along with last year’s winners Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez). Chris Evans, Will Arnett, Chase Infiniti, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore, and Kumail Nanjiani are also among the long list of presenters.
ALSO READ | Oscars 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Sinners, One Battle After Another lock horns one last time; Timothée Chalamet, Michael B Jordan vie for top honours
Here is the list of Oscars 2026 winners:
Best Casting:
One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis
Hamnet – Nina Gold
Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti
The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues
Sinners – Francine Maisler
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Ciona Furey
Kokuho – Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners – Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine – Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffinand Bjorn Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister – Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Best Costume Design:
Frankenstein – Kate Hawley
Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L Scott
Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners – Ruth E Carter
Best Animated Short Film:
The Girl Who Cried Pearls – Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
Butterfly – Florence Miaille and Ron Dyens
Forevergreen – Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
Retirement Plan – John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
The Three Sisters – Konstantin Bronzit
Best Animated Feature Film:
Kpop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle LM Wong
Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, and Natalie Portman
Elio – Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Mary Alice Drumm
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-cho Han, Nidia Santiago, and Henri Magalon
Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino
Best Supporting Actress:
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best Picture:
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director:
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Best Actor:
Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo Di Caprio – One Battle After Another
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Best Actress:
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor:
Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Bugonia – Screenplay by Will Tracy
Frankenstein – Written for the Screen by Guillermo Del Toro
Hamnet – Screenplay by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’farrell
One Battle After Another – Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams – Screenplay by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best Original Screenplay:
Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
It Was Just an Accident- Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Best Cinematography:
Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso
Best Short Film (Live Action):
Butcher’s Stain – Meyer Levinson-blount and Oron Caspi
A Friend of Dorothy – Lee Knight and James Dean
Jane Austen’s Period Drama – Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
The Singers – Sam A Davis and Jack Piatt
Two People Exchanging Saliva – Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata
Best Original Score:
Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet – Max Richter
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Sinners – Ludwig Goransson
Best Original Song:
Dear Me From Diane Warren: Relentless – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Golden From Kpop Demon Hunters – Music and Lyric by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park
I Lied to You From Sinners – Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
Sweet Dreams of Joy From Viva Verdi! – Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike
Train Dreams From Train Dreams – Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Lyric by Nick Cave
Best Sound:
F1 – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo, and Juan Peralta
Frankenstein – Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, and Brad Zoern
One Battle After Another – José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio, and Tony Villaflor
Sinners – Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor, and Steve Boeddeker
Sirât – Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas, and Yasmina Praderas
Best Documentary Feature:
The Alabama Solution – Andrew Jarecki Andcharlotte Kaufman
Come See Me in the Good Light – Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen
Cutting Through Rocks – Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni
Mr Nobody Against Putin – David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber and Alžběta Karásková
The Perfect Neighbor – Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee
Best Documentary Short Subject:
All the Empty Rooms – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud – Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” – Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
The Devil is Busy – Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir
Perfectly a Strangeness – Alison Mcalpine
Best Film Editing:
F1 – Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners – Michael P Shawver
Best International Feature Film:
The Secret Agent – Brazil
It Was Just an Accident – France
Sentimental Value – Norway
Sirât – Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunisia
Best Production Design:
Frankenstein – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
Hamnet – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
Marty Supreme – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
One Battle After Another – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
Sinners – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Best Visual Effects:
Avatar: Fire and Ash – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
F1 – Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
Jurassic World Rebirth – David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
The Lost Bus – Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K Mclaughlin
Sinners – Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean
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