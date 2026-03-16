‘No to war’: Javier Bardem’s viral Palestine plea with Priyanka Chopra by his side; Jimmy Kimmel’s digs at Donald Trump dominate a politically charged Oscars 2026

Although the 98th Academy Awards ceremony passed off without any untoward incidents, in contrast to the reported FBI warning of a possible attack on California by Iran in light of the ongoing war launched by the US and Israel against the West Asian country, it wasn’t devoid of political references.

From veiled digs at US President Donald Trump by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who took part in the show as an award presenter, to Spanish actor Javier Bardem’s politically charged short speech extending solidarity with Palestine, the Oscars stage once again became a platform for political statements.

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‘No to war and free Palestine!’

While many stuck to indirect references, Javier Bardem went all in and expressed his position loud and clear. Ahead of presenting the award for Best International Feature Film alongside Indian actor-producer Priyanka Chopra, Bardem said, “No to war and free Palestine,” earning thunderous applause from the audience. He also wore a large badge on his tuxedo with the Spanish words “No a la Guerra (No to war).”

Interestingly, Priyanka was seen smiling and nodding at Javier’s statement while standing next to him. “Visceral and engrossing, they remind us that international is never truly far away. Because every story sends a ripple far beyond where it begins,” she said before announcing the nominees.

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‘Trump mad as his wife isn’t nominated?’

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the 98th Academy Awards ceremony was held on Monday, March 16 (IST), also saw a few celebrities delivering thinly veiled insults at Trump. Comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the US President, did not waste the chance this time either.

“There are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech. I’m not at liberty to say which. Let’s just leave it at North Korea and CBS,” he said while taking the stage to present the awards for Best Documentary Short Film and Best Documentary Feature. This, reportedly, was in reference to CBS’ decision not to allow The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to feature Texas State Representative James Talarico as a guest.

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“There’s an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth, oftentimes at great risk. To make films that teach us, that call out injustice, that inspire us to take action. And there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes,” Jimmy quipped, while wondering, “Oh man, is he going to be mad his wife isn’t nominated?” Although he didn’t mention names, it was evident he was referring to the recent documentary about Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States.

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Host Conan O’Brien, meanwhile, slipped in a reference to the Jeffrey Epstein case and its alleged connection to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York) in his monologue. “It’s the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for best actor or best actress. A British spokesperson said, ‘Yeah, but at least we arrest our pedophiles,'” he said, referring to Andrew’s arrest and also the fact that many others continue to roam free.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s message to his kids

Director Paul Thomas Anderson, whose One Battle After Another won six trophies, also made a speech with political undertones. “I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world we’re handing off to them. But also with the encouragement that they will be the generation that hopefully brings us some common sense and decency,” he said after accepting his first-ever Oscar (Best Adapted Screenplay).

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Quoting American writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin, Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier, whose Sentimental Value bagged the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, said in his acceptance speech, “All adults are responsible for all children. Let’s not vote for politicians who don’t take this seriously into account.” Talking to the media backstage, he said that crimes were being committed against children in conflicts being waged in the world, news agency AP reported.

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Meanwhile, David Borenstein, the co-director of Mr Nobody Against Putin, which won the Best Documentary Feature Film award, went after the Russian administration with all guns blazing. “Mr Nobody Against Putin is about how you lose your country. And what we saw when working with this footage is that you lose it through countless, small, and little acts of complicity. When a government murders people on the streets of our major cities, when we don’t say anything, when oligarchs take over the media and control how we could produce it and consume it – we all face a moral choice. But luckily, even a nobody is more powerful than you think,” he reportedly said.