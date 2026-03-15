Oscars 2026 Live Streaming: Date, Time, How to Watch 98th Academy Awards Ceremony Live: The stage is set for the 98th Academy Awards, which will take place this Sunday at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, viewers in India will have to tune in during the early hours of Monday because of the time difference. As always, the Oscars, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious nights in cinema, draw global attention, with audiences eagerly waiting to see who wins big, who makes history, and which contenders walk away disappointed.

When and where to watch the 98th Academy Awards

The live broadcast of the 2026 Oscars will be available across both television and digital platforms worldwide. In India, viewers can stream the ceremony on the JioHotstar, which will also offer an on-demand replay after the live broadcast. On television, the awards will air on channels such as Star Movies, Star Movies Select and Colors Infinity.