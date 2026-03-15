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Oscars 2026 Live Streaming: Date, Time, How to Watch 98th Academy Awards Ceremony Live
Oscars 2026 Live Streaming: Here’s how to watch the 98th Academy Awards winners announcement ceremony live, including date, time, TV telecast and online streaming details.
Oscars 2026 Live Streaming: Date, Time, How to Watch 98th Academy Awards Ceremony Live: The stage is set for the 98th Academy Awards, which will take place this Sunday at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, viewers in India will have to tune in during the early hours of Monday because of the time difference. As always, the Oscars, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious nights in cinema, draw global attention, with audiences eagerly waiting to see who wins big, who makes history, and which contenders walk away disappointed.
When and where to watch the 98th Academy Awards
The live broadcast of the 2026 Oscars will be available across both television and digital platforms worldwide. In India, viewers can stream the ceremony on the JioHotstar, which will also offer an on-demand replay after the live broadcast. On television, the awards will air on channels such as Star Movies, Star Movies Select and Colors Infinity.
The red carpet coverage is expected to begin at 3:30 AM IST on Monday, March 16, followed by the main awards ceremony at 4:30 AM IST. For viewers who miss the live broadcast, a repeat telecast will air later the same day at 9:00 PM IST. Traditionally, the Oscars ceremony runs for about three and a half hours, similar to the duration seen in the previous year.
In the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast on ABC, while coverage will also be available through Hulu and E!. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the event on ITV, while audiences in Australia can tune in via Channel 7.
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Conan O’Brien returns as host
Comedian and television personality Conan O’Brien will return as the host of the ceremony for the second consecutive year, after receiving positive reviews for his performance at last year’s event. The Academy has also confirmed a star-studded lineup of presenters. Among them is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will share the stage with Hollywood names such as Paul Mescal, Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway.
Geeta Gandbhir earns two Oscar nominations
The ceremony could also prove to be a landmark moment for Indian-origin filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir, who has received two nominations in different categories this year. Gandbhir is nominated for Best Documentary Feature for The Perfect Neighbour and Best Documentary Short Film for The Devil is Busy. Reacting to the recognition, Gandbhir told the BBC, “It’s a thrill and an honour. Our minds are kind of blown.”
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