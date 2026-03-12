Oscars 2026: Hollywood’s biggest night on alert after FBI warns of possible Iran drone strike

Oscars 2026: As Hollywood prepares for its biggest night of the year, organisers of the Academy Awards have stated that strong security measures are in place after reports of a possible retaliatory drone threat linked to Iran targeting the U.S. West Coast.

Preparations for the Oscars ceremony are underway in Los Angeles, where the red carpet was rolled out on Wednesday. However, security around the event has been heightened following reports that the FBI warned California law enforcement about the possibility of a retaliatory drone attack targeting the West Coast.

According to ABC News, the FBI recently alerted law enforcement agencies across California to intelligence suggesting that Iran could potentially launch drones toward the U.S. West Coast in retaliation for American military actions.

Oscars producers stress safety measures

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, executive producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor addressed concerns about safety at the celebrity-packed event.

“I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team. So, of course, every year we monitor what’s going on in the world. We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration,” Kapoor said.

He added that organisers take the responsibility seriously. “This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody who is coming to this show, who is witnessing the show, who is even a fan of the show, when they’re standing outside the barricades … we want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome. It’s our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates, and that really comes down to us with this very tight relationship, and we have a whole other team of support. It’s something that we don’t take lightly and we take a lot of responsibility for.”

Law enforcement on alert

Local law enforcement agencies have also confirmed that they are closely monitoring the situation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, responding to questions from The Hollywood Reporter, said it remains on alert.

“In light of current global events, the Department remains at an elevated level of readiness and is maintaining increased vigilance as we continue to protect our residents of Los Angeles County. We are working closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners to share intelligence and monitor the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and assess any potential impacts in our communities. The safety of the public remains our highest priority. As part of our preparedness efforts, we remain attentive to all potential threats, including lone-actor attacks, sleeper cells, and advanced technological or cyber-related threats.”

Security heightened but not overt

According to Variety, while security has been strengthened around the Oscars venue, the additional measures are not necessarily visible to the public. High-profile events such as the Academy Awards typically operate under strict security protocols.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not issued an official comment on the reported FBI alert.

Meanwhile, preparations for the ceremony continue as planned. A red-carpet walkthrough involving talent publicists and studio representatives is scheduled for Thursday as part of the final rehearsal process.

When and where to watch Oscars 2026 in India

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, Oscars 2026 will broadcast live in India in the early hours of Monday, March 16. The ceremony begins at 4:30 AM IST, with the red carpet coverage starting at 4 AM IST. Viewers can watch it on JioHotstar, Star Movies, Star Movies Select and Colors Infinity