Oscars 2026: 98th Academy Awards Date, Time, Nominations, Nominees, Predictions, Host, Venue

Oscars 2026: Hollywood’s most anticipated celebration of cinema is here. The 98th edition of the Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026 (March 16 IST) bringing together the biggest names in filmmaking to honour the best films, actors and talent behind the camera in 2025. From historic wins to surprising snubs, the ceremony is once again expected to capture the attention of audiences around the world.

The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the long-time home of the Oscars.

The broadcast will begin at 4 pm Pacific Time (PT) and 7 pm Eastern Time (ET) in the United States. For viewers in India, the ceremony will start at 5:30 am IST on March 16, due to the time difference.

Host for Oscars 2026

Comedian and television personality Conan O’Brien will return as host after his widely praised stint at last year’s ceremony.

Oscars 2026 nominations

As always, the spotlight will fall on the ceremony’s biggest honours. When nominations were announced last month, they quickly sparked widespread conversation online. The film Sinners has emerged as the leading contender this year with 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Close behind is One Battle After Another, which has secured 13 nominations. Several other films have also built strong momentum in the awards race. Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value have each received nine nominations, positioning them as significant contenders on Oscar night.

Below are some of the key categories and nominees:

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Best Actor (Leading Role)

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Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress (Leading Role)

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best International Feature Film

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The Secret Agent — Brazil

It Was Just an Accident — France

Sentimental Value — Norway

Sirt — Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab — Tunisia

Presenters at the ceremony

The Academy has confirmed a wide range of presenters for the ceremony. Among the latest names announced are Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Rose Byrne, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, and Sigourney Weaver. A unique moment during the show will feature Bill Pullman and Lewis Pullman, who will appear together as a father-son presenting duo.

Previously announced presenters include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Javier Bardem, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, and Adrien Brody. Actors Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña will also present awards during the evening.

Special performances

The ceremony will also feature several special performances inspired by some of the year’s biggest films. Musical segments connected to Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters are expected to add a high-energy musical element to the evening.

Also Read | 6 times academy award winners rejected their Oscars

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Heightened security ahead of the ceremony

Security around the event has been increased following reports that warned California authorities about the possibility of a retaliatory drone attack targeting the West Coast. According to ABC News, the FBI recently alerted law-enforcement agencies across California to intelligence suggesting that Iran could potentially launch drones toward the US West Coast in retaliation for American military actions.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, executive producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor addressed safety concerns surrounding the high-profile event. “I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team. So, of course, every year we monitor what’s going on in the world. We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration,” Kapoor said.

He added that organisers take their responsibility seriously: “This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody who is coming to this show, who is witnessing the show, who is even a fan of the show, when they’re standing outside the barricades, we want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome.”