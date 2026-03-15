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Oscars 2026: 98th Academy Awards Date, Time, Nominations, Nominees, Predictions, Host, Venue
Oscars 2026: Here are the complete details of the 98th Academy Awards including date, time, nominations, nominees, predictions, host, venue and other important information about the Oscars 2026 ceremony.
Oscars 2026: Hollywood’s most anticipated celebration of cinema is here. The 98th edition of the Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026 (March 16 IST) bringing together the biggest names in filmmaking to honour the best films, actors and talent behind the camera in 2025. From historic wins to surprising snubs, the ceremony is once again expected to capture the attention of audiences around the world.
Oscars 2026 Venue
The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the long-time home of the Oscars.
When will Oscars 2026 begin
The broadcast will begin at 4 pm Pacific Time (PT) and 7 pm Eastern Time (ET) in the United States. For viewers in India, the ceremony will start at 5:30 am IST on March 16, due to the time difference.
Host for Oscars 2026
Comedian and television personality Conan O’Brien will return as host after his widely praised stint at last year’s ceremony.
Oscars 2026 nominations
As always, the spotlight will fall on the ceremony’s biggest honours. When nominations were announced last month, they quickly sparked widespread conversation online. The film Sinners has emerged as the leading contender this year with 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Close behind is One Battle After Another, which has secured 13 nominations. Several other films have also built strong momentum in the awards race. Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value have each received nine nominations, positioning them as significant contenders on Oscar night.
Below are some of the key categories and nominees:
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Best Actor (Leading Role)
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Best Actress (Leading Role)
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best International Feature Film
The Secret Agent — Brazil
It Was Just an Accident — France
Sentimental Value — Norway
Sirt — Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab — Tunisia
Presenters at the ceremony
The Academy has confirmed a wide range of presenters for the ceremony. Among the latest names announced are Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Rose Byrne, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, and Sigourney Weaver. A unique moment during the show will feature Bill Pullman and Lewis Pullman, who will appear together as a father-son presenting duo.
Previously announced presenters include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Javier Bardem, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, and Adrien Brody. Actors Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña will also present awards during the evening.
Special performances
The ceremony will also feature several special performances inspired by some of the year’s biggest films. Musical segments connected to Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters are expected to add a high-energy musical element to the evening.
Also Read | 6 times academy award winners rejected their Oscars
Heightened security ahead of the ceremony
Security around the event has been increased following reports that warned California authorities about the possibility of a retaliatory drone attack targeting the West Coast. According to ABC News, the FBI recently alerted law-enforcement agencies across California to intelligence suggesting that Iran could potentially launch drones toward the US West Coast in retaliation for American military actions.
Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, executive producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor addressed safety concerns surrounding the high-profile event. “I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team. So, of course, every year we monitor what’s going on in the world. We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration,” Kapoor said.
He added that organisers take their responsibility seriously: “This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody who is coming to this show, who is witnessing the show, who is even a fan of the show, when they’re standing outside the barricades, we want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome.”
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