Oscars 2023: Full list of nominees, India scores 3 nominations

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday by actors Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. Indian documentary films All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have both scored nominations in the Best Documentary Feature Film and the Best Documentary Short Film categories, respectively. SS Rajamouli’s RRR has scored one nomination in the Best Original Song category for “Naatu Naatu.” RRR did not receive any other nominations.
Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the nominations list with 11 nods to its name. The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front have both received nine nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, followed by Elvis which received eight nominations. Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans received seven nominations. Todd Field’s Tar and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun Maverick both got six nominations.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert
The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
Tár – Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Original Song
“Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman)
“Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu” (RRR)
“This Is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 13 (IST).