Oscars 2023: Full list of nominees, India scores 3 nominations

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday by actors Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. Indian documentary films All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have both scored nominations in the Best Documentary Feature Film and the Best Documentary Short Film categories, respectively. SS Rajamouli’s RRR has scored one nomination in the Best Original Song category for “Naatu Naatu.” RRR did not receive any other nominations.

Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the nominations list with 11 nods to its name. The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front have both received nine nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, followed by Elvis which received eight nominations. Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans received seven nominations. Todd Field’s Tar and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun Maverick both got six nominations.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Original Song

“Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman)

“Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu” (RRR)

“This Is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 13 (IST).