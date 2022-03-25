Oscars 2022: When and where to watch the 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards are here and this time, the ceremony will be held at the original venue of Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will be hosting the ceremony that honours the best in cinema.

This year, The Power of the Dog is leading the pack with 12 nominations in its name, followed by Dune which has received 10 nominations. The Oscar ceremony is shorter than previous years as eight categories of awards will be handed over off-screen, before the televised ceremony begins.

For the viewers in India, the ceremony will happen at the crack of dawn so if you consider yourself to be a cinephile, and are ready to let go of some sleep to watch all the events LIVE as they happen in LA, we have you covered.

When is Oscars 2022?

The Oscars 2022 are being held on March 27, Sunday, in LA, but for Indian viewers the ceremony will happen live on March 28, Monday, in the early hours of the day.

Where can you watch Oscars 2022?

In India, viewers can watch the Oscars LIVE on Hotstar starting at 5 am on March 28. The red carpet starts at 5 am and the ceremony starts at 5:30 am.

Television viewers can watch the events LIVE as they unfold on Star Movies, Star Movies Select HD, Star Movies HD, Star World, Star World Premiere HD and Star World HD at 5:30 am. A repeat telecast will be available at 8:30 pm.

The Twitter handle of the Academy will also post all the winners during the ceremony.