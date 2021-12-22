Oscars 2022 shortlist: India’s official entry Koozhangal bows out, Rintu Thomas’ Writing with Fire makes the cut

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscars, including Best International Film. India’s official entry this year, the Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles), is out of the race.

Fans also fumed at the exclusion of France’s Palme d’Or-winning Titane, which many surmised was too extreme for Academy voters. Titane, a body horror film about identity and found family, is directed by Julia Ducournau and was always considered an outside contender. But its big win at the Cannes Film Festival led many to believe that it could make the final cut.

Other favourites in the Best International Film category are director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World. Here’s the full list:

Great Freedom (Austria) – dir. Sebastian Meise

Playground (Belgium) – dir. Laura Wandel

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) – dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji

Flee (Denmark) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Compartment No. 6 (Finland) – dir. Juho Kuosmanen

I’m Your Man (Germany) – dir. Maria Schrader

Lamb (Iceland) – dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson

A Hero (Iran) – dir. Asghar Farhadi

The Hand of God (Italy) – dir. Paolo Sorrentino

Drive My Car (Japan) – dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Hive (Kosovo) – dir. Blerta Basholli

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) – dir. Tatiana Huezo

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) – dir. Joachim Trier

Plaza Catedral (Panama) – dir. Abner Benaim

The Good Boss (Spain) – dir. Fernando León de Aranoa

Despite Pebbles’ omission, India has a reason to celebrate. Directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s Writing with Fire, a film about a newspaper run by Dalit women, has been shortlisted in the Best Documentary Feature category. Here’s the full list:

Ascension (MTV Documentary Films) – dir. Jessica Kingdon

Attica (Showtime) – dir. Stanley Nelson

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple Original Films) – dir. RJ Cutler

Faya Dayi (Janus Films) – dir. Jessica Beshir

The First Wave (National Geographic) – dir. Matthew Heineman

Flee (Neon) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

In the Same Breath (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Nanfu Wang

Julia (Sony Pictures Classics) – dir. Julie Cohen, Betsy West

President (Greenwich Entertainment) – dir. Camilla Nielsson

Procession (Netflix) – dir. Robert Greene

The Rescue (National Geographic) – dir. Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Simple as Water (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Megan Mylan

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures) – dir. Quest Love

The Velvet Underground (Apple Original Films) – dir. Todd Haynes

Writing with Fire (Music Box Films) – dir. Rintu Thomas

Academy producers should be pleased with the Best Original Song shortlist, which includes some of the biggest pop stars in the world. At least three will eventually perform during the ceremony, which needs a desperate leg up after scoring its lowest ever ratings last year. Here’s the list:

So May We Start? from Annette (Amazon Studios) Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks)

Down To Joy from Belfast (Focus Features) Van Morrison

Right Where I Belong from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Screen Media Films) Brian Wilson, Jim James

Automatic Woman from Bruised (Netflix) H.E.R. (other songwriters to be added)

Dream Girl from Cinderella (Amazon Studios) Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz

Beyond The Shore from CODA (Apple Original Films) Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries

The Anonymous Ones from Dear Evan Hansen (Universal Pictures) Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg

Just Look Up from Don’t Look Up (Netflix) Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) Lin-Manuel Miranda

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days (Vertical Entertainment) Diane Warren

Guns Go Bang from The Harder They Fall (Netflix) Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

Be Alive from King Richard (Warner Bros) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

No Time To Die from No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

Your Song Saved My Life from Sing 2 (Illumination/Universal Pictures) Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.

Shortlists were also unveiled for the makeup and hairstyling, sound, visual effects, original score, and short films; animated, documentary and live-action. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27; the final nominees will be announced on February 8.