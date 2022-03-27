scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Oscars 2022: Lin-Manuel Miranda to miss the ceremony after wife tests positive for Covid-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda said that even though he has tested negative himself, he will stay away from Sunday’s ceremony out of caution.

By: AP | Los Angeles |
Updated: March 27, 2022 11:36:03 am
Lin-Manuel MirandaLin-Manuel Miranda shared the unfortunate news on Twitter Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of this year’s most prominent Oscar nominees, will sit out the ceremony after his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

Miranda shared the unfortunate news on Twitter Saturday afternoon. He said that even though he has tested negative himself, he will stay away from Sunday’s ceremony out of caution.

“Made it to Hollywood,” Miranda wrote. “This weekend, my wife tested + (positive) for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested – (negative) but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night.”

The Oscar-nominated composer added he was “cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”

Miranda is up for an Oscar for best original song for “Dos Oruguitas” from the animated film “Encanto.” Should he win, he would attain rare EGOT status, meaning he’d be an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner.

The “Hamilton” creator also will be missing the first live performance of his hugely popular song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” also from “Encanto,” a film about a Colombian clan with magical powers. The addictive tune became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years.

The multi-talented Miranda also directed “tick, tick … Boom.!” which is nominated for two Oscars, including star Andrew Garfield for best actor.

