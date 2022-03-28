Oscars 2022’s In Memoriam section fails to pay tribute to legends Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, fans say ‘colonialism lives on’

This year’s Oscar’s In Memoriam section paid a tribute to beloved and significant members of the global film industry who are no longer with us. The segment, however, failed to honour the work and memory of two iconic Indian legends who passed away recently — actor Dilip Kumar and singer Lata Mangeshkar.

While Kumar passed away on July 7 last year, Mangeshkar died on February 6 this year. Both personalities had significantly contributed to the Indian cinema by giving us timeless works of film and music.

Dilip Kumar was known as one of the first and finest method actors of the country and had featured in many a classics, including the likes of Aan, Devdas, Naya Daur among others. He was the recipient of a number of prestigious honours bestowed by the Indian government, including a Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and a Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar, who had sung in over 36 Indian languages, was also honoured for her contribution to the field of arts.

Besides Kumar and Mangeshkar, some of the other celebrities who featured on the list included Sidney Poitier, Betty White, and William Hurt.

Earlier, the Academy had featured Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor in its In Memoriam section.

Fans have expressed anger and bafflement on social media sites . One wrote, “I was actually expecting #LataMangeshkar to be mentioned in the #Oscars In Memoriam. But well…”

One other tweeted, “#Oscars2022 #LataMangeshkar of #Bollywood fame – Nightingale of India – not even mentioned among the movie folks who passed away in the last year.”

One Twitter user claimed that Lata gave vocals to more songs than “shown in all Oscars combined”. They added, ” Yet, the #Oscars2022 #Inmemoriam did not see it fit to honor her even with a mention. Sometimes, I think, colonialism still lives on…”