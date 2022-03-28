Oscars 2022 complete winners list: Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress, Dune is leading the pack with four wins

The 94th Academy Awards returned to Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, as the Oscars were held in person completely for the first time since the pandemic began. Stars showed up dressed in their snazziest outfits as they celebrated some great work of the year gone by. With Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes as hosts, here’s everyone who managed to win the prestigious golden statuette this year.
The Power of the Dog earned 12 nominations. Close behind was Dune with 10, and Belfast and West Side Story tied with seven apiece. King Richard scored six nominations.
Check out the complete list of winners of the 94th Academy Awards. The winners of Oscars 2022 are in bold:
Best picture:
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best actress:
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best actor:
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best supporting actress:
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best supporting actor:
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best director:
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg
Best original screenplay:
Belfast – Written by Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard – Written by Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World – Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Best adapted screenplay:
CODA – Screenplay by Siân Heder
Drive My Car – Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune – Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter – Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Written by Jane Campion
Best animated feature:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best documentary feature:
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution could not be televised)
Writing With Fire
Best international feature:
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best original song:
Be Alive – King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down To Joy – Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
No Time To Die – No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Somehow You Do – Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Best original score:
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Best cinematography:
Greig Fraser – Dune
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Best visual effects:
Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
No Time To Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
Spider-man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Best film editing:
Joe Walker – Dune
Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up
Pamela Martin – King Richard
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Best costume design:
Jenny Beavan – Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran – Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan – Dune
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Best sound:
Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
No Time To Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Best production design:
Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog – Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Best make-up and hairstyling:
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Best live action short:
The Long Goodbye
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best animated short:
The Windshield Piper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
Best documentary short:
The Queen of Basketball
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When we were Bullies
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award:
