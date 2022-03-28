Oscars 2022 complete winners list: Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress, Dune is leading the pack with four wins

The 94th Academy Awards returned to Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, as the Oscars were held in person completely for the first time since the pandemic began. Stars showed up dressed in their snazziest outfits as they celebrated some great work of the year gone by. With Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes as hosts, here’s everyone who managed to win the prestigious golden statuette this year.

The Power of the Dog earned 12 nominations. Close behind was Dune with 10, and Belfast and West Side Story tied with seven apiece. King Richard scored six nominations.

Check out the complete list of winners of the 94th Academy Awards. The winners of Oscars 2022 are in bold:

Best picture:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best actress:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best actor:

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best supporting actress:

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best supporting actor:

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best director:

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

Best original screenplay:

Belfast – Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard – Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World – Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best adapted screenplay:

CODA – Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune – Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter – Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Written by Jane Campion

Best animated feature:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best documentary feature:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution could not be televised)

Writing With Fire

Best international feature:

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best original song:

Be Alive – King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy – Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

No Time To Die – No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Somehow You Do – Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best original score:

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Best cinematography:

Greig Fraser – Dune

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Best visual effects:

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time To Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Best film editing:

Joe Walker – Dune

Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up

Pamela Martin – King Richard

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best costume design:

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran – Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan – Dune

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Best sound:

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

No Time To Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Best production design:

Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog – Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best make-up and hairstyling:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best live action short:

The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best animated short:

The Windshield Piper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Best documentary short:

The Queen of Basketball

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When we were Bullies

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: