Oscars 2022: Academy announces ‘fan-favourite film’ honour, here’s how you can vote for it

Days after announcing the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday said that it will introduce a new category at this year’s Oscars — the fan-favourite film. Audiences can vote for their favourite movie of the year on a special website, or by using the #OscarsFanFavorite hashtag.

The winning title will be announced live during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, on March 27. The voting will be open till March 3.

This is being perceived by many as a response to the exclusion of populist titles such as Spider-Man: No Way Home from this year’s ceremony, and viewership that has been steadily on the decline in the last few years. Last year’s Oscars ceremony was the least-watched since metrics were officially calculated. Previously, The Academy had introduced an official competitive category — Best Achievement in Popular Film — in 2018, but announced some months later that it wouldn’t be proceeding with the idea until it is further refined.

Before that, The Academy increased the Best Picture category to include up to 10 nominees, as opposed to the usual five, to potentially include more mainstream hits in the line-up.

Fans can get more information on the new initiative to diversify the field (and potentially get more eyeballs to watch the show) by heading over to the Oscars Fan Favourite website. The site isn’t operational in India, and by the looks of it, in several other countries.

In addition to this, The Academy is also asking viewers to vote for their favourite ‘cheer moment’ from this year’s films. It is offering prizes in return.

This year’s nominations were led by Jane Campion’s Netflix Western, The Power of the Dog. The film scored 12 nods. This year’s ceremony will reportedly be hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.