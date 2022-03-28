scorecardresearch
Monday, March 28, 2022
Oscars 2022 Live Updates: Dune is leading the Oscars with 4 wins

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 28, 2022 5:57:03 am
dune oscarsDune is leading the pack with 4 wins. (Photo: AP)

The 94th Academy Awards return to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog is the most nominated film with 12 nods under its belt. It is also the first film by a female director to have been nominated in so many categories. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has received 10 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards.

At Oscars 2022, ten films have been included in the nominations for the Best Picture category. Despite making a huge splash at the box office and receiving favourable reviews across board, Marvel’s Spider Man: No Way Home did not land a nomination in the category. After much uproar, a new Oscars Fan Favorite category was announced where fans can vote for their favourite film. Spider Man: No Way Home has landed only one nomination at the Oscars, in the Best Visual Effects category.

The Academy has also announced that the ceremony will be shortened this year as they will announce the winners for eight categories before the televised program. The move has met with some backlash but has come into effect after being proposed for years. The awards for – Animated Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, Film Editing, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design and Sound, will not be broadcast live.

Samuel Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann will be honoured with the Honorary Academy Awards in 2022. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be handed to Danny Glover.

Live Blog

Here are all the latest updates about the 94th Academy Awards.

05:57 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Ariana DeBose thanks Rita Moreno in her Oscar speech.

Ariana DeBose thanked Rita Moreno in her Oscar speech. Rita played Anita in the 1979 film. Ariana won her Oscar for the same role in Steven Spielberg's film.

05:52 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Best Supporting Actress - Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

HER and Daniel Kaluuya take the stage and present the award for Best Supporting Actress. The nominations are - Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose – West Side Story, Judi Dench – Belfast, Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog, Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard. The winner is - Ariana DeBose for West Side Story.

05:43 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Samuel L Jackson, Elaine May, Liv Ullmann and Danny Glover honoured with Governors Awards

Samuel L Jackson, Elaine May, Liv Ullmann and Danny Glover were honoured with Governors Awards on Friday.

05:37 (IST)28 Mar 2022
The 94th Academy Awards begin

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall take the stage at the Oscars 2022. DJ Khaled welcomes the trio.

05:32 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Venus Williams and Serena Williams welcome Beyonce

Venus Williams and Serena Williams welcome Beyonce for the first performance of the night. She is nominated for Best Original Song for King Richard's Be Alive.

05:24 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh win Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Oscars 2022.

05:18 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Best Production Design

Dune wins the Oscar for Best Production Design. Production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos.

05:17 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Dune wind Best Editing

Joe Walker wins Best Editing for Dune.

05:16 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Best Sound

Hans Zimmer wins the Oscar for Dune. 

05:15 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Best Live Action Short Film

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed win the Oscar for The Long Goodbye.

05:13 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Best Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper wins Best Animated Short Film.

05:13 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Best Documentary Short Subject

The Queen of Basketball wins Best Documentary Short Subject.

05:12 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Best Sound - Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett win Best Sound for Dune.

05:07 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Oscars 2022: When and where to watch the 94th Academy Awards

In India, viewers can watch the Oscars LIVE on Hotstar starting at 5 am on March 28. The red carpet starts at 5 am and the ceremony starts at 5:30 am. Television viewers can watch the events LIVE as they unfold on Star Movies, Star Movies Select HD, Star Movies HD, Star World, Star World Premiere HD and Star World HD at 5:30 am.

05:06 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Lin-Manuel Miranda to miss Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID

Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of this year’s most prominent Oscar nominees, will sit out the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. “Made it to Hollywood,” Miranda wrote. “This weekend, my wife tested + (positive) for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested - (negative) but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night.”

(AP)

05:05 (IST)28 Mar 2022
Red carpet begins

Celebrities take the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards.

The 2021 Oscars met with a lot of criticism as the Best Actor award was moved to the last spot to close the ceremony instead of the Best Film award. With Chadwick Boseman being nominated, and Anthony Hopkins winning the award, who was not even present in person to collect the statuette, the audience felt that the organisers manipulated the audience emotionally.

The ceremony was not held at the Dolby Theatre and was scheduled at an indoor-outdoor venue with many celebrities giving the Oscars a miss. The Best Film award was won by Nomadland, and the Best Director was also won by Chloe Zhao. Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor for The Father and Frances McDormand won the Best Actress for Nomadland.

The 2021 ceremony did not receive favourable reviews from the viewing audience prompting the makers to make a lot of changes in the ceremony for 2022.

