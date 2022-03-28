Oscars 2022 Live Updates: Dune is leading the Oscars with 4 wins

The 94th Academy Awards return to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog is the most nominated film with 12 nods under its belt. It is also the first film by a female director to have been nominated in so many categories. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has received 10 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards.

At Oscars 2022, ten films have been included in the nominations for the Best Picture category. Despite making a huge splash at the box office and receiving favourable reviews across board, Marvel’s Spider Man: No Way Home did not land a nomination in the category. After much uproar, a new Oscars Fan Favorite category was announced where fans can vote for their favourite film. Spider Man: No Way Home has landed only one nomination at the Oscars, in the Best Visual Effects category.

The Academy has also announced that the ceremony will be shortened this year as they will announce the winners for eight categories before the televised program. The move has met with some backlash but has come into effect after being proposed for years. The awards for – Animated Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, Film Editing, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design and Sound, will not be broadcast live.

Samuel Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann will be honoured with the Honorary Academy Awards in 2022. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be handed to Danny Glover.