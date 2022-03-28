Oscars 2022 Live Updates: Dune is leading the Oscars with 4 wins

The 94th Academy Awards return to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog is the most nominated film with 12 nods under its belt. It is also the first film by a female director to have been nominated in so many categories. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has received 10 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards.
At Oscars 2022, ten films have been included in the nominations for the Best Picture category. Despite making a huge splash at the box office and receiving favourable reviews across board, Marvel’s Spider Man: No Way Home did not land a nomination in the category. After much uproar, a new Oscars Fan Favorite category was announced where fans can vote for their favourite film. Spider Man: No Way Home has landed only one nomination at the Oscars, in the Best Visual Effects category.
The Academy has also announced that the ceremony will be shortened this year as they will announce the winners for eight categories before the televised program. The move has met with some backlash but has come into effect after being proposed for years. The awards for – Animated Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, Film Editing, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design and Sound, will not be broadcast live.
Samuel Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann will be honoured with the Honorary Academy Awards in 2022. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be handed to Danny Glover.
Ariana DeBose thanked Rita Moreno in her Oscar speech. Rita played Anita in the 1979 film. Ariana won her Oscar for the same role in Steven Spielberg's film.
HER and Daniel Kaluuya take the stage and present the award for Best Supporting Actress. The nominations are - Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose – West Side Story, Judi Dench – Belfast, Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog, Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard. The winner is - Ariana DeBose for West Side Story.
Samuel L Jackson, Elaine May, Liv Ullmann and Danny Glover were honoured with Governors Awards on Friday.
Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall take the stage at the Oscars 2022. DJ Khaled welcomes the trio.
Venus Williams and Serena Williams welcome Beyonce for the first performance of the night. She is nominated for Best Original Song for King Richard's Be Alive.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh win Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Oscars 2022.
Dune wins the Oscar for Best Production Design. Production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos.
Joe Walker wins Best Editing for Dune.
Hans Zimmer wins the Oscar for Dune.
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed win the Oscar for The Long Goodbye.
The Windshield Wiper wins Best Animated Short Film.
The Queen of Basketball wins Best Documentary Short Subject.
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett win Best Sound for Dune.
In India, viewers can watch the Oscars LIVE on Hotstar starting at 5 am on March 28. The red carpet starts at 5 am and the ceremony starts at 5:30 am. Television viewers can watch the events LIVE as they unfold on Star Movies, Star Movies Select HD, Star Movies HD, Star World, Star World Premiere HD and Star World HD at 5:30 am.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of this year’s most prominent Oscar nominees, will sit out the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. “Made it to Hollywood,” Miranda wrote. “This weekend, my wife tested + (positive) for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested - (negative) but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night.”
(AP)
Celebrities take the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards.