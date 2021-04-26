Oscars 2021 winners list: Yuh-Jung Youn is the first Korean woman to win Best Supporting Actress, Daniel Kaluuya bags the Best Supporting Actor award

Updated: April 26, 2021 7:28:20 am
On April 25 GMT, the biggest award ceremony of the film industry took place with full aplomb and show, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities joined in from two locations in Los Angeles as they got together to celebrate and honour the brightest stars of the year gone by. While the nominees list itself had created history with its diversity, the winners who finally get to walk away with the coveted golden trophy also managed to replicate the nomination list to some degree. Here is everyone who is making a splash at the Oscars this year.
Check out the complete list of winners of the 93rd Academy Awards:
Best picture
Best actress
Best actor
Best supporting actress
Yuh-Jung Youn
Best supporting actor
Daniel Kaluuya
Best director
Chloe Zhao
Best original screenplay
Promising Young Woman
Best adapted screenplay
The Father
Best animated feature
Soul
Best documentary feature
My Octopus Teacher
Best international feature
Another Round
Best original song
Best original score
Best cinematography
Best visual effects
Tenet
Best film editing
Best costume design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best sound
Sound of Metal
Best production design
Best make-up and hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best live action short
Two Distant Strangers
Best animated short
If Anything Happens I Love You
Best documentary short
Colette
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-