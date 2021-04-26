Oscars 2021 winners list: Yuh-Jung Youn is the first Korean woman to win Best Supporting Actress, Daniel Kaluuya bags the Best Supporting Actor award

Daniel Kaluuya won for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. (Photo: Warner Bros)

On April 25 GMT, the biggest award ceremony of the film industry took place with full aplomb and show, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities joined in from two locations in Los Angeles as they got together to celebrate and honour the brightest stars of the year gone by. While the nominees list itself had created history with its diversity, the winners who finally get to walk away with the coveted golden trophy also managed to replicate the nomination list to some degree. Here is everyone who is making a splash at the Oscars this year.

Check out the complete list of winners of the 93rd Academy Awards:

Best picture

Best actress

Best actor

Best supporting actress

Yuh-Jung Youn

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya

Best director

Chloe Zhao

Best original screenplay

Promising Young Woman

Best adapted screenplay

The Father

Best animated feature

Soul

Best documentary feature

My Octopus Teacher

Best international feature

Another Round

Best original song

Best original score

Best cinematography

Best visual effects

Tenet

Best film editing

Best costume design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best sound

Sound of Metal

Best production design

Best make-up and hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best live action short

Two Distant Strangers

Best animated short

If Anything Happens I Love You

Best documentary short

Colette