Oscars 2021: When and where to watch the 93rd Academy Awards

Like every year, the 2021 iteration of Academy Awards will honour the best in cinema of year 2020 and a bit of 2021. Earlier scheduled to be held in February, the event was delayed by two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will not be a mix of virtual and in-person like Golden Globes. It will be fully in-person and will be conducted at two locations in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre. The latter has been the home of Oscars since 2001.

Mank leads the ceremony this year with 10 nominations. The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 follow it with six nominations each.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Promising Young Woman each have 5 nominations.

Where to watch Oscars 2021?

Wondering when and where to watch the Oscars 2021 ceremony? We’re here to help. You can catch the ceremony live and also watch it in case you missed the live telecast.

The ceremony will stream live as it happens in Los Angeles on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Although in the US the event will take place on Sunday night, in India the timing is Monday, 5:30 am to 8:30 am. If you are not subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, you can watch the ceremony on both Star Movies and Star World channels live at the same time as per The Hollywood Reporter. Star Movies and Star World will also repeat telecast the ceremony at 8:30 pm on Monday.