Oscars 2021 predictions: Yuh-Jung Youn should win in the Best Supporting Actress category

Awards season has always been somewhat of a surprise. A few of your favourites actually get to take the coveted golden trophy home, while some are snubbed of even a nomination. This year, we have five talented actresses vying for the Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category — Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari, Amanda Seyfried for Mank, Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, Olivia Colman for The Father and Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy.

With any award, there is always a case to be made of ‘who should win’ versus ‘who will win.’ The Academy Awards are no exception. In this case, the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress should go to…

Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari

Youn was brilliant as the grandmother who was rooted, but still open in this ‘realisation of the American dream’ movie. She shared a bittersweet bond with her close family, and especially with her son and grandson. The chemistry that was created by Youn and the young Alan Kim was precious. Soonja’s openness, warmth and worries felt real, thanks to the magic touch by the veteran South Korean actress. Known as the ‘Meryl Streep’ of South Korea, Yuh-Jung Youn might not be new to attention, but she is certainly new to Hollywood. Minari is her first American movie, even though it doesn’t feel like it.

The other nominees in the category are:

Amanda Seyfried for Mank

Based on the life and times of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (played perfectly by Gary Oldman), Mank has amassed ten Oscar nominations, including one in the Best Supporting Actress category for Amanda Seyfried. This is Amanda’s first nomination, and a well-deserved one. The 35-year-old was credible not only in her body language and appearance, but even in her performance as the golden star of Hollywood, Marion Davies.

Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

Maria Bakalova shot to fame after co-starring with Sacha Baron Cohen in the Amazon movie Borat Subsequent MovieFilm. Till date, she has already been nominated for 20 awards for her portrayal in the movie. Needless to add that the Bulgarian actor was both hilarious and convincing in the satirical comedy. For her role in the movie, Maria has been nominated for a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

Olivia Colman for The Father

Olivia Colman is no stranger to Oscar nominations. The actor previously won an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her performance in the darkly comic period movie The Favourite. While her role in the The Favourite was certainly more comical in nature, despite the character’s obvious vulnerabilities and insecurities, in The Father, Olivia displays her dramatic chops confidently, and that too, whilst sharing screen space with the legendary Sir Anthony Hopkins, who is brilliant in the titular role.

Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy

Hillbilly Elegy is certainly not the best movie of this lot, but it had some eye-popping performances, especially by two of its main characters played by Amy Adams and Glenn Close. In this drama, bordering on melodrama, about great hardships, human survival and spirit, Close tries her best to save this Ron Howard directorial. And fails. Close had previously been nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in The Wife, a far more superior film.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on April 26 IST.