Oscars 2021 predictions: Vanessa Kirby should win the Best Actress trophy for Pieces of a Woman

The 93rd Academy Awards are just a few days away and the anticipation as to who will win the most popular global awards in cinema is at its peak. Just like every year, we have spent the last week discussing our frontrunners in various categories and why they should win the statuette. With only a couple of categories left, we present our frontrunner for the Best Actress category.

This year, the nominations for the Best Actress award are – Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, Frances McDormand for Nomadland, Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

We believe the winner of the Best Actress award should be…

Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman

Vanessa Kirby left the audience in awe with her performance in Kornél Mundruczó’s Pieces of a Woman. The film follows the story of a woman Martha (played by Kirby) who loses her child during a home birth. Kirby’s performance in the first act of the film is enough to draw you into her world as she immerses herself in the delivery scene (which is masterfully shot in one take).

Her journey as she comes to terms with her loss is a poignant tale of loss that leaves you wounded for days. Kirby plays Martha like a woman who does not always use her words to express herself so when she finally uses those words in the courtroom scene, the pathos feels real. The scenes where Kirby’s Martha loses herself while dancing, or when she has to deal with the consequences of her body going through a pregnancy, or when her relationship with Sean reaches its breaking point, rip your heart into shreds.

Frances McDormand for Nomadland

Frances McDormand plays Fern in Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland. Fern is eccentric when she wants to be, and a thinker when she decides to put that hat on. Fern lived a full life with her husband, until he passed away and it was soon after that she decided to live on the road – not only by choice, but also by circumstances. Fern makes you feel warm and fuzzy when she is participating in games with her other nomad friends, but you also feel her anger when Dave breaks her precious dishes. Frances McDormand is exceptional in the scene where she speaks about the economy and how her current state is a result of those misdirected decisions by the authorities.

Oscars 2021 predictions | Best Actor | Best Director | Best Supporting Actor | Best Supporting Actress

Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman

Carey Mulligan plays Cassie in Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman. Cassie is avenging the death of her best friend Nina who was raped at a college party. Carey’s Cassie transforms magically in the scenes where she poses to be drunk but then shocks the viewer and the predator in the most magnificent way. The scenes where we see her fall in love feel like they are out of a rom-com, while the ones where she confronts her college friends and dean make her look like an excellent femme fatale. Carey’s performance in the scene where she sits down with Nina’s mother is one of the most emotional scenes of the film.

Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Viola Davis plays Ma Rainey in George C Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Davis disappears in the role of the blues singer and it is simply magical to watch her be one with the character. Davis’ Ma Rainey is shown to be a tricky but talented performer who can stall a recording for hours because her drink is not perfect. Her tantrums are a way of asserting her identity as a Black woman who knows that her career is controlled by a bunch of white men and she wants to break free of that.

Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Andra Day plays singer Billie Holiday Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The film marks Day’s debut. Day plays Holiday as the strong Black icon that she was in the 1940s. The film focuses on the part of Holiday’s life where she was targeted by the government over her song “Strange Fruit”, her drug case, and her imprisonment. Day’s nomination in the category in her first-ever feature-length role has certainly given a solid start to her career.