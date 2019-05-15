Oscars may go without host again in 2020

The 92nd Academy Awards may once again go without a host, according to ABC chief Karey Burke.

Burke said while no decision has been taken yet, they are encouraged by the ratings increase this year.

“We’re extremely proud of how the show turned out creatively, Burke said Wednesday while talking about this year’s ceremony.

Asked wether Jimmy Kimmel, who recently signed a three year deal with ABC, might return for the third time as the host, Burke said, “I’m not saying no to anything.”

“We’re not messing with that format, to the best of our abilities, she said about the ceremony. The network has a deal to broadcast Academy Awards until 2028.

The Oscars will take place on February 9 in 2020.