Oscars 2020 winners list LIVE UPDATES: Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood bags two awards

Oscars 2020 will be broadcast live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD on February 10 from 5 am.

The 92nd Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

This year, the most nominated film at the Oscars is Joker with 11 nominations. Joker is followed by 1917, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with ten nominations each.

There are nine films fighting for the title of Best Film. The nominations are – Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker, 1917, Marriage Story, Little Women, Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit.

Sam Mendes (1917), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Holywood), Todd Philips (Joker) and Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) have bene nominated in the Best Director category.

For the Best Actor award, Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Jonathan Pryce (Two Popes) have been nominated. While the Best Actress award is being eyed by Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renée Zellweger (Judy).