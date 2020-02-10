Follow Us:
Monday, February 10, 2020
Oscars 2020 winners list LIVE UPDATES: Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood bags two awards

This year, the most nominated film at the Oscars is Joker with 11 nominations. Joker is followed by 1917, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with ten nominations each.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 10, 2020 7:44:56 am
Oscars live Oscars 2020 will be broadcast live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD on February 10 from 5 am. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

The 92nd Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

There are nine films fighting for the title of Best Film. The nominations are – Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker, 1917, Marriage Story, Little Women, Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit.

Sam Mendes (1917), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Holywood), Todd Philips (Joker) and Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) have bene nominated in the Best Director category.

For the Best Actor award, Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Jonathan Pryce (Two Popes) have been nominated. While the Best Actress award is being eyed by Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renée Zellweger (Judy).

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Oscars 2020.

Highlights

    07:44 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

    Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva wins Documentary (Short Subject) Oscar for Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl).

    07:42 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

    Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert win Documentary (Feature) Oscar for American Factory.

    07:31 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    COSTUME DESIGN

    Jacqueline Durran wins Best Costume Design Oscar for Little Women.

    07:27 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    PRODUCTION DESIGN

    Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh win Best Production Design Oscar for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.

    07:19 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

    The Neighbors' Window wins Best Short Film (Live Action) Oscar.

    07:16 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

    Taika Waititi wins Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit.

    07:11 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

    Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won win Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Parasite.

    06:56 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

    Hair Love wins Best Short Film (Animated) Oscar.

    06:54 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

    Toy Story 4 wins Best Animated Feature Film Oscar.

    06:46 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

    Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in Once upon a Time... in Hollywood.

    This year, The Academy has once again decided to go host-less. The Academy was also criticised for not nominating any female directors in the Best Director category even though the works of many female filmmakers - Little Women, The Farewell, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - were appreciated by critics.

