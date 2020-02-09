Oscars 2020: When and where to watch the 92nd Academy Awards in India

Joker is leading the pack with 11 nominations this year. 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have received 10 nominations each. Joker is leading the pack with 11 nominations this year. 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have received 10 nominations each.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Indian fans can watch the ceremony live as it happens in Los Angeles. A repeat telecast will also be available for the audience who don’t want to wake up at the crack of dawn.

Where to watch Oscars 2020

In India, the 92nd Oscars will be broadcast live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD on February 10 from 5 am. The telecast will comprise the red carpet followed by the awards ceremony. The ceremony starts at 6:30 am.

Hotstar will also stream Oscars 2020.

For viewers who wish to catch up with the Oscars later in the day, Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD will telecast the show at 8:30 pm on February 10.

Joker is leading the pack with 11 nominations this year. 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have received ten nominations each. Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern are among the favourites at the 92nd Academy Awards.

