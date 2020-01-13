Oscars 2020: The complete list of nominations

The Oscars 2020 ceremony will be held on February 9. (Photo: AP Images). The Oscars 2020 ceremony will be held on February 9. (Photo: AP Images).

Oscars 2020 will take place on February 9. However, ahead of the grand ceremony, the nominations were announced on Monday by John Cho and Issa Rae.

As was the case last year, this year too the ceremony will be a hostless one. Last year, comedian and actor Kevin Hart was supposed to host the show. However, after alleged homophobic tweets resurfaced online, Hart had to step down.

Here is the complete list of nominations for Oscars 2020:

Best Picture

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Directing

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

International Feature Film

Animated Feature Film

Film Editing

Cinematography

Production Design

Original Song

Original Score

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Costume Design

Makeup and Hairstyling

Visual Effects

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd