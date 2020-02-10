Oscars 2020 LIVE UPDATES

Oscars 2020 will air on Star Movies. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Oscars 2020 will air on Star Movies. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The 92nd Academy Awards is currently being held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, a total of nine movies have been nominated in the Best Picture category – Jojo Rabbit, Ford V Ferrari, Little Women, Parasite, Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917 and The Irishman.

Like last year, Oscars 2020 is going to be a hostless event. However, the list of presenters is diverse and dazzling with the inclusion of popular stars such as Keanu Reeves, James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Gal Gadot and Olivia Colman among others.

This year’s ceremony will also boast of musical performances by a host of artistes including the likes of Billie Eilish, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Oscar winner Randy Newman among others.

PHOTOS | Robert De Niro, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix and others arrive for Oscars 2020

Apart from Hollywood celebrities, the late Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26, will also be honoured. Bryant had won an Oscar for his 2018 animated short called Dear Basketball. The former NBA player was remembered with a moment’s silence at the Oscars nominees’ luncheon held recently.

This year’s Oscars also holds a special importance for Indians as Indian-American filmmakers Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra have been nominated for their 30-minute documentary short St Louis Superman. While Mundhra lives in Los Angeles, Khan works out of New York. St Louis Superman chronicles the inspiring journey of former rapper and politician Bruce Franks Jr.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news