Oscars 2020 LIVE UPDATES

The 92nd Academy Awards is currently being held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year, a total of nine movies have been nominated in the Best Picture category – Jojo Rabbit, Ford V Ferrari, Little Women, Parasite, Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917 and The Irishman.
Like last year, Oscars 2020 is going to be a hostless event. However, the list of presenters is diverse and dazzling with the inclusion of popular stars such as Keanu Reeves, James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Gal Gadot and Olivia Colman among others.
This year’s ceremony will also boast of musical performances by a host of artistes including the likes of Billie Eilish, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Oscar winner Randy Newman among others.
Apart from Hollywood celebrities, the late Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26, will also be honoured. Bryant had won an Oscar for his 2018 animated short called Dear Basketball. The former NBA player was remembered with a moment’s silence at the Oscars nominees’ luncheon held recently.
This year’s Oscars also holds a special importance for Indians as Indian-American filmmakers Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra have been nominated for their 30-minute documentary short St Louis Superman. While Mundhra lives in Los Angeles, Khan works out of New York. St Louis Superman chronicles the inspiring journey of former rapper and politician Bruce Franks Jr.
Highlights
Steve Martin and Chris Rock take the stage. They discuss the absence of a host and take a few jibes at the Academy. They also discuss the absence of female directors in the nomination list.
The opening number is a tribute to all the great movies of 2020. Janelle Monáe is presenting a performance that honours all the nominees. In the absence of a host, this serves as the opening of the ceremony.
The 92nd Academy Award ceremony starts in just a few minutes. Who all do you think will take the trophy home? Here's a list of our predictions. Check it out and let us know what you think.
The 92nd Oscars are being broadcast live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD. The ceremony starts at 6:30 am. Hotstar is also streaming Oscars 2020.
Charlize Theron has been nominated for her performance in Bombshell.
Joaquin Phoenix is the frontrunner in the Best Actor category. His performance as Arthur Fleck/Joker in Todd Philips' Joker got rave reviews.
Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is at the Oscars 2020. He is a Best Actor nominee this year. Leonardo first won the Oscar for The Revenant.
Brad Pitt is at the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards. He has been nominated for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad is a frontrunner in the Best Supporting Actor category.