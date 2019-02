Oscars 2019 winners list

A list of winners at the 91st Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

BEST PICTURE – To be announced

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE – To be announced

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE – To be announced

DIRECTING – To be announced

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – To be announced

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) – To be announced

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY) – To be announced

FILM EDITING – To be announced

CINEMATOGRAPHY – Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

PRODUCTION DESIGN – Black Panther | Hannah Beachler (Production Design); Jay Hart (Set Decoration)

VISUAL EFFECTS – To be announced

COSTUME DESIGN – Black Panther, Ruth Carter

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING – Vice | Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM – To be announced

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM – To be announced

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE) – To be announced

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG) – To be announced

SOUND EDITING – To be announced

SOUND MIXING – To be announced

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED) – To be announced

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION) – To be announced

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE) – Free Solo | Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT) – To be announced