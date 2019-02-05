Toggle Menu
Chris Evans, Daniel Craig and Brie Larson among presenters at Oscars 2019https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/oscars-2019-presenters-first-round-5569430/

Chris Evans, Daniel Craig and Brie Larson among presenters at Oscars 2019

ABC will broadcast the Oscars live on February 24. No host has been announced after Kevin Hart stepped down following a backlash over past homophobic tweets by the comedian.

oscars 2019 presenters
Oscars 2019: Also among the 13 stars are Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Amandla Stenberg and Awkwafina.

Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg and Brie Larson will be presenters at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday announced its first slate of presenters. Also among the 13 stars are Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Amandla Stenberg and Awkwafina.

Chris Evans, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also take the Oscar stage as presenters.

There has been some acrimony over exclusive rights to some presenters this year.

The Screen Actors Guild earlier criticized the film academy for requiring that its potential presenters not appear at previous awards shows.

Advertising

ABC will broadcast the Oscars live on February 24. No host has been announced after Kevin Hart stepped down following a backlash over past homophobic tweets by the comedian.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Yatra is a human drama, not a biopic: Mahi V Raghav
2 Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office collection Day 4: Will Anil Kapoor film pass weekday test?
3 Actor Ramesh Bhatkar dies of cancer