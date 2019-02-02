Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper confirmed to perform

With the Oscars only a few weeks away, the anticipation regarding the star-studded show is high. However, this year’s Academy Awards is in news more for its share of controversies than for its content.

After the much-talked about exit of comedian and actor Kevin Hart from the show as an Oscar host, there were reports about how out of the best five song nominees, only two would be performing on the night. However, the Academy recently dispelled the rumours with its recent tweets announcing that in fact, all the nominees would get a chance to steal the spotlight for some time.

Time to update your Songs That Will Be Performed On This Year’s Oscars Playlist: We’re excited to welcome @GillianWelch and David Rawlings to the #Oscars stage to sing “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 1, 2019

In a tweet that just said, “Cooper. Gaga. “Shallow.” #Oscars,” the Academy declared that A Star is Born’s lead pair Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will be crooning their track “Shallow” from the film.

Earlier, a tweet was also shared about Jennifer Hudson’s performance on RBG’s “I’ll Fight” and “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns. Kendrick Lamar had previously been confirmed as one of the performers for Black Panther’s “All the Stars.”

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24 in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.