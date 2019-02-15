Road to Oscars 2019: Rami Malek, Glenn Close and Alfonso Cuarón are frontrunners

The Academy is fighting an uphill battle to grab the maximum amount of eyeballs for their broadcast, and amid the PR debacle that they are struggling to get out of, the nominees for the prestigious awards are somehow getting lost in the background.

Advertising

The Oscars are all about celebrating the movies, and while it is yet to be seen what becomes the talking point after the February 24 telecast, the movies must be cherished.

The award season began in early 2019, and so far there are some clear frontrunners who have a good chance of clinching the coveted Oscar statuette. Here are the ones who are leading the award race so far:

Best Film – Roma or Green Book?

In the Best Film category, Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma appears to be the frontrunner that could potentially win the Oscar. Roma has already won the top award at Critics’ Choice Awards and the BAFTAs. Green Book also appears strong in this category as the Viggo Mortensen starrer has won this honour at the Golden Globes (musical or comedy), Producers Guild of America Awards and the National Board of Review Awards.

Advertising

The other Oscar nominations in this category also include Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, A Star Is Born and Vice.

Best Actor – Rami Malek or Christian Bale?

Rami Malek’s performance as Freddie Mercury has fast-tracked him in the award circuit as the actor has already won major awards for the same. Malek won this honour at the Golden Globes (drama), Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs as well. Christian Bale is a close contender here as his performance in Vice, playing Dick Cheney, has won him the top honour at Golden Globes (musical or comedy) and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) are the other nominees in the category.

Best Actress – Glenn Close or Olivia Colman?

This year, it looks like this category belongs to Glenn Close for her performance in The Wife. The actor has already won the best actress award at the Golden Globes (drama), Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Olivia Colman’s performance in The Favourite is also being showered with awards. Colman has already won the Golden Globe (musical or comedy) and the BAFTAs.

The other nominees also include Yalitza Aparicio for Roma, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Director – Alfonso Cuarón?

Alfonso Cuarón seems to be emerging as the one who will most certainly win the Best Director award at the 2019 Academy Awards for his Spanish film Roma. Cuarón has almost had a clean sweep as he has won the Golden Globe, the Critics’ Choice Award and the BAFTA.

Apart from Cuarón, the nominations include Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Adam McKay for Vice and Paweł Pawlikowski for Cold War.

Advertising

The Academy Awards will be held on February 24 and will be broadcast live across the world.