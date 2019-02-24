Oscars 2019: When and where to watch the 91st Academy Awards in India

The 91st Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Indian audience can watch the ceremony live as it happens in Los Angeles. The audience can catch the ceremony in a repeat telecast as well.

Advertising

Where to watch Oscars 2019

In India, the 91st Oscars will be broadcast live on Star Movies and Star Movies HD on February 25 from 5:30 am. The telecast will comprise the red carpet followed by the award ceremony. The broadcast will also be available on Hotstar.

For viewers who wish to catch up later in the day, Star Movies and Star Movies HD will telecast the show at 8:30 pm on February 25.

Roma and The Favourite, both leading with 10 nominations, are frontrunners at this year’s Oscars. A Star Is Born and Vice have received 8 nominations each followed by Marvel’s Black Panther that has received 7 nominations. Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Glenn Close and Mahershala Ali are among the favourites this year.