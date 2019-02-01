Oscars 2019: After backlash, all five Best Song nominees to perform

The Academy recently received a lot of backlash after announcing that only two out of the five best song nominees will perform during the ceremony. However, things have now taken a turn. As per Variety, all five nominees will now be performing at the ceremony.

Earlier, the ones taking the stage included Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar for A Star is Born’s “Shallow” and Black Panther’s “All the Stars” respectively.

The Academy on Friday tweeted about Jennifer Hudson’s performance on RBG’s “I’ll Fight”. They also tweeted that a “surprise special guest” will be performing “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns. It can be guessed that this guest will be Emily Blunt who performed the song in the film as well.

Things we’d like to announce today: 1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song “I’ll Fight” on the #Oscars! 2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 31, 2019

Spoiler Alert: “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” will be performed on the #Oscars. BONUS SPOILER ALERT: It will be performed by a surprise special guest! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 31, 2019

There is no official word from the academy on the fifth nomination, “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from the film The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs. It was said that all five nominees chose to show a united front to send out a message that either all or none will perform.

Variety reports that all five songs will be performed in a truncated 90-second form.