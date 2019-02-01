Toggle Menu
Oscars 2019: After backlash, all five Best Song nominees to performhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/oscars-2019-best-song-nominees-to-perform-5563894/

Oscars 2019: After backlash, all five Best Song nominees to perform

The Academy received a lot of backlash after announcing that only two out of the five best song nominees will perform during the ceremony. However, things have now taken a turn as all five nominees will now be performing.

jennifer hudosn
The Academy has now invited all five Best Song nominees to perform at the Oscars. (Source: Jennifer Hudson/Instagram)

The Academy recently received a lot of backlash after announcing that only two out of the five best song nominees will perform during the ceremony. However, things have now taken a turn. As per Variety, all five nominees will now be performing at the ceremony.

Earlier, the ones taking the stage included Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar for A Star is Born’s “Shallow” and Black Panther’s “All the Stars” respectively.

The Academy on Friday tweeted about Jennifer Hudson’s performance on RBG’s “I’ll Fight”. They also tweeted that a “surprise special guest” will be performing “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns. It can be guessed that this guest will be Emily Blunt who performed the song in the film as well.

There is no official word from the academy on the fifth nomination, “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from the film The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs. It was said that all five nominees chose to show a united front to send out a message that either all or none will perform.

Advertising

Variety reports that all five songs will be performed in a truncated 90-second form.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Peranbu, Sarvam Thaala Mayam and Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven movie review and release LIVE UPDATES
2 Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga movie review and release LIVE UPDATES
3 'It feels like he was born for today,' says documentary filmmaker Meera Dewan